Player Ratings: Gabriel Jesus Hat-Trick Sends Arsenal to Carabao Cup Semi-Finals

Arsenal Overcome Early Setback to Defeat Crystal Palace in Carabao Cup Thriller

In a pulsating Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal recovered from an early deficit to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 and book their place in the semi-finals. Gabriel Jesus stole the show with a hat-trick, ensuring the Gunners’ ambitions in the competition remain alive.

Palace Strike First

Crystal Palace stunned the home crowd with an early opener. A rare error from Jakub Kiwior allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta to pounce. The powerful striker muscled past the Arsenal defender to slot home, handing the visitors a dream start.

The goal seemed to unsettle Arsenal, who struggled to find rhythm in the first half. Despite controlling possession, the Gunners lacked penetration, and Mikel Arteta’s side appeared uncharacteristically flat. Palace, organised and energetic, were well worth their lead at the break.

Tactical Changes Spark Arsenal’s Revival

Arteta’s response was swift and decisive. The introduction of Martin Ødegaard and William Saliba at half-time transformed the game. Arsenal’s captain provided the creative spark that had been missing, while Saliba added composure to the backline.

Gabriel Jesus capitalised on the newfound energy. The Brazilian striker ended his Emirates Stadium goal drought with a clinical finish, levelling the score early in the second half. Moments later, Jesus was on target again, showing his poacher’s instinct to put Arsenal ahead.

The Emirates roared its approval as Jesus completed his hat-trick, capping off a sensational individual performance. The forward’s sharpness in front of goal and tireless pressing were a reminder of the qualities he brings to this Arsenal side.

Palace Push Back

To their credit, Palace refused to capitulate. Eddie Nketiah, returning to the ground where he began his career, clawed one back for the visitors, setting up a tense finale. Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson introduced fresh legs, and the visitors pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages.

Despite Palace’s efforts, Arsenal held firm. Aided by the leadership of Ødegaard and the defensive solidity of Saliba, the Gunners managed the game’s final moments to secure the victory.

Player Ratings

Arsenal

David Raya – 5.8: Unconvincing and could have done better for Mateta’s opener.

Thomas Partey – 6.5: Solid defensively but lacked impact going forward.

Jurrien Timber – 6.4: Reliable but struggled with Palace’s physicality at times.

Jakub Kiwior – 6.0: A rare off-night; his error led to the opening goal.

Kieran Tierney – 7.3: Energetic display on the left flank.

Ethan Nwaneri – 5.7: Struggled to influence the game before being substituted.

Jorginho – 7.2: Dictated the tempo in midfield.

Mikel Merino – 7.2: Strong in possession and linked play effectively.

Raheem Sterling – 7.3: Provided width and created chances.

Gabriel Jesus – 9.6: A hat-trick hero, leading the line brilliantly.

Leandro Trossard – 7.5: Busy and creative throughout.

Substitutes:

Martin Ødegaard – 8.5: Changed the game with his vision and creativity.

William Saliba – 6.7: Added stability to the defence.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.2: Worked hard after coming on.

Bukayo Saka – 7.2: Injected pace and directness.

Gabriel – N/A: Late cameo.

Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson – 7.8: Made several crucial saves to keep his side in the contest.

Trevoh Chalobah – 6.1: Struggled against Arsenal’s forwards.

Maxence Lacroix – 5.6: Exposed on several occasions.

Marc Guehi – 6.4: Solid but unable to stop Arsenal’s resurgence.

Caleb Kporha – 6.1: Lacked composure under pressure.

Jefferson Lerma – 7.5: Excellent in breaking up play.

Will Hughes – 6.3: Neat in possession but offered little going forward.

Tyrick Mitchell – 6.6: Competent display on the left.

Ismaila Sarr – 6.5: Threatened sporadically.

Eberechi Eze – 6.1: Failed to impose himself on the game.

Jean-Philippe Mateta – 7.5: Strong and clinical finish for the opener.

Substitutes: