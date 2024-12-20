Report: Arsenal Target New Striker for 2025 as Recruitment Plans Heat Up

Arsenal’s Striker Conundrum: Building for the Future

By next season, Arsenal are expected to field a new centre-forward as part of their push to further solidify their status among England’s elite clubs. According to Daily Mail, the club’s recruitment team, in collaboration with Mikel Arteta, is actively scouting for a prolific striker, signalling an internal acknowledgement of a gap in their attacking firepower. This decision comes after their choice to rely on Kai Havertz this season—a move that now appears to have delayed critical reinforcements.

Arsenal’s Summer Strategy and Havertz’s Influence

Arsenal’s decision not to sign a striker last summer hinged largely on Kai Havertz’s performances at the end of the previous season. As reported by the Daily Mail, Havertz scored nine goals in his final 18 games, which gave the club confidence to start the current campaign without bringing in additional attacking options. Havertz has continued to repay this trust with 10 goals so far this season.

However, Arsenal’s struggles to consistently convert chances into goals have led to a growing consensus that a more traditional centre-forward is needed. As the report highlights, “there is an acceptance now that they need greater firepower.”

Potential Candidates for Arsenal’s New Striker

Among the players being considered for the role is Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, who is seen as a strong candidate. The Swedish international offers a mix of pace, technical ability, and proven Premier League experience, all attributes that align with Arteta’s style of play. However, concerns linger over Isak’s injury history, particularly given Arsenal’s high-intensity demands.

Another option is RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško, a 21-year-old Slovenian forward who has impressed with his performances in both domestic and international football. Arsenal have reportedly maintained healthy relations with Šeško’s representatives, though the player’s desire for regular first-team football could be a stumbling block.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres is also on the shortlist. While the Swedish striker has been prolific in Portugal, there are reservations about his ability to replicate that form in the Premier League. His reported £85 million release clause and his age—27 by the start of next season—further complicate Arsenal’s decision-making process.

Arsenal’s Calculated Approach

The club’s meticulous approach to identifying the right striker highlights their commitment to making a well-informed decision. As the Daily Mail notes, Arsenal’s focus is on finding a player who can not only deliver goals but also fit seamlessly into their tactical framework. This requires balancing factors such as age, cost, experience, and potential longevity in the squad.

While Arsenal have ruled out revisiting their previous interest in Marcus Rashford, the forward’s situation at Manchester United remains an intriguing subplot. However, Rashford’s potential cost makes a move unlikely.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The search for a new striker is long overdue. While Havertz has shown glimpses of his potential, he is not the prolific number nine the club desperately needs to take their game to the next level. The Premier League’s top teams all boast reliable goal-scorers, and Arsenal must follow suit if they are to mount a serious title challenge.

Among the options discussed, Alexander Isak appears to be the most Premier League-ready. His pace, sharp movement, and proven ability to score in England’s top flight make him an exciting prospect. However, his injury history raises legitimate concerns, especially given Arsenal’s already injury-prone squad.

Benjamin Šeško offers an appealing blend of youth and potential, but his demand for regular starts could pose a challenge, particularly with Havertz already established in Arteta’s plans. Viktor Gyökeres, while prolific in Portugal, represents a gamble—one that might not justify the significant financial outlay required to secure his services.

Ultimately, Arsenal must prioritise a forward who can deliver goals immediately while also fitting into their long-term vision. The next few months will be pivotal as the club looks to finalise their plans and secure a player who can finally solve their striker conundrum.