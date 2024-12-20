Report: AC Milan Lead Race for Premier League Striker Amid Contract Uncertainty

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton Face Battle to Retain Striker Amid AC Milan Interest

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has become AC Milan’s top transfer target for next summer, according to TEAMtalk. With Calvert-Lewin’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Italian club are reportedly preparing to open talks in January to secure the England international on a free transfer. However, Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group (TFG), are determined to retain their star forward.

Calvert-Lewin at the Centre of Everton’s Plans

Calvert-Lewin’s situation has gained urgency as he is yet to sign a new contract with the Toffees. Everton, now under new ownership, view the 27-year-old as a key player in their rebuild and are eager to avoid losing him for free. TEAMtalk reports that TFG’s takeover provides financial stability, potentially enabling the club to offer an improved deal to keep Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park.

The striker has been integral to Everton’s attack despite persistent injuries in recent seasons. Losing him would leave a significant void, even with players like Armando Broja and Beto available as backups.

AC Milan’s Intentions and Calvert-Lewin’s Options

AC Milan’s interest in Calvert-Lewin is clear. According to TEAMtalk, the Serie A giants are prioritising him as part of Paulo Fonseca’s plans to strengthen their forward line. They aim to add competition for Tammy Abraham and Alvaro Morata, but only if Calvert-Lewin is available on a free transfer. Milan’s strategy hinges on opening pre-contract talks in January, bypassing Everton’s valuation and avoiding a transfer fee.

While Milan may lead the race, Premier League rivals Newcastle United are also monitoring Calvert-Lewin’s situation. Newcastle were linked with the striker last summer and could revisit their interest if he becomes available at the season’s end. However, their inability to secure a pre-contract agreement in January places them at a disadvantage compared to Milan.

Everton’s Stance and the Path Forward

Everton are reportedly unwilling to sell Calvert-Lewin in January, even if he agrees to a pre-contract deal elsewhere. The club’s preference is to retain his services for the remainder of the season, with hopes that ongoing negotiations will result in a new contract. Allowing him to leave on a free transfer would be a bitter pill to swallow, but Everton seem prepared to take that risk to maintain their competitive edge this season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Calvert-Lewin’s potential move to AC Milan is intriguing but frustrating. As one of England’s most recognisable forwards, his presence adds depth and flair to the league. Everton supporters, in particular, will hope the new ownership group can convince him to commit his future to the club.

From Milan’s perspective, targeting Calvert-Lewin makes perfect sense. He offers a physical presence, aerial ability, and a proven track record in a demanding league. The fact that Milan can potentially acquire him on a free transfer only makes the deal more attractive. However, Everton’s reluctance to sell in January could complicate the situation for all parties.

Newcastle’s interest adds an additional layer of drama. While they cannot negotiate pre-contract terms, they represent a viable Premier League destination for Calvert-Lewin should he decide to remain in England. For Everton, retaining their star striker would signal intent under their new ownership, but they must act quickly and decisively to avoid losing him to foreign suitors.

Ultimately, this saga highlights the importance of effective contract management and the high stakes involved in retaining or losing top talent. Calvert-Lewin’s decision will have a significant impact not only on Everton’s future but also on the clubs vying for his signature.