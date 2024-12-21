Report: Man City Target Newcastle’s Guimarães in January Transfer Push

Man City Targets Midfield Reinforcements Amid Struggles

Manchester City’s uncharacteristic form has prompted urgent activity ahead of the January transfer window. With eight losses in their last 11 matches across all competitions, Pep Guardiola’s side sits fifth in the Premier League—a stark contrast to last season’s dominance. According to Ben Jacobs in TeamTalk, City are gearing up for a significant overhaul, with a focus on reinforcing their midfield.

Prioritising Midfield Stability

City’s midfield issues have been exacerbated by Rodri’s injury and the squad’s inability to adapt in his absence. Jacobs reports that Bruno Guimarães, Martin Zubimendi, and Adam Wharton are key targets for January. However, securing these players will be anything but straightforward.

Newcastle’s Guimarães remains City’s top priority. Last summer, the Magpies firmly rejected a £70m verbal enquiry for the Brazilian, as they worked to meet financial regulations through other player sales. Despite Newcastle’s unwillingness to sell in January, City are keeping close tabs on the situation.

Zubimendi is another option, but his attachment to Real Sociedad poses a challenge. Although Liverpool made a strong attempt to sign him in the summer, the Spanish midfielder chose loyalty over a lucrative move. As both Liverpool and City compete for his services, convincing Zubimendi to leave Sociedad mid-season will be no small feat.

Wharton, a rising talent at Crystal Palace, is viewed as a long-term replacement for Rodri. Yet, Palace’s reluctance to part with the 20-year-old England international mid-season and the reported £60m price tag could complicate negotiations.

Expanding Transfer Priorities

While midfield remains the primary concern, City are eyeing reinforcements across the pitch. Reports suggest that Guardiola wants to fill Julian Alvarez’s versatile role, particularly given ongoing speculation about Kevin de Bruyne’s future fitness and Ederson’s potential departure to the Saudi Pro League.

Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen’s prodigious talent, has emerged as a potential replacement for De Bruyne. However, a looming contract extension at Leverkusen may render the deal unattainable.

Defensive upgrades are also on the agenda, with Jeremie Frimpong linked as a future option to replace Kyle Walker, who could receive an offer from Saudi Arabia next summer.

Hugo Viana, City’s incoming sporting director, won’t officially take charge until the summer but is already collaborating with Txiki Begiristain to plan an ambitious 2025/26 campaign overhaul.

Financial Muscle and Strategic Patience

Despite uncertainty surrounding 130 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, Manchester City remain in a strong position under the Profit and Sustainability Rules. Their record £715m revenues and Club World Cup earnings bolster a sizeable budget, ensuring Guardiola is well-supported.

While January promises activity, City appear content to bide their time for the right opportunities. As Jacobs notes, “City are by no means panicking and will wait until the right targets become available before making their move.”

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester City fan’s perspective, the report highlights mixed emotions. On the one hand, it’s encouraging to see the club acknowledge the need for reinforcements. Guimarães, Zubimendi, and Wharton represent the calibre of talent required to restore stability in midfield. However, the difficulty in prying these players away from their current clubs raises concerns about whether the board will act decisively.

City’s struggles this season also bring larger questions into focus. Why wasn’t depth in key areas addressed sooner? The reliance on Rodri has left a gaping hole, and despite record revenues, fans may wonder why such foresight appears lacking.

That said, Guardiola’s track record and the club’s financial power instil confidence. The potential arrival of sporting director Hugo Viana adds intrigue to the long-term planning. If January’s moves set the foundation for an ambitious summer, supporters might view this season’s setbacks as a painful but necessary reset.