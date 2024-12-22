Report: Arsenal Target Top European Talent in Hunt for New Number Nine

Arsenal Eye Sesko and Gyokeres as Number Nine Hunt Intensifies

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are gearing up for a pivotal transfer window in 2025, with the search for a clinical number nine topping their priorities. Football Transfers reports that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko remains the Spaniard’s first-choice option, despite his decision to extend his stay with the German club last summer.

Sesko, a name familiar to Arsenal fans, was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates during the most recent transfer window. However, the Slovenian striker chose to sign a new contract amid significant interest from top Premier League clubs. This hasn’t deterred Arsenal’s pursuit, with reports suggesting that the Gunners are closely monitoring his situation ahead of next summer.

Arsenal Keep Tabs on Gyokeres

In a fascinating twist, Arsenal have also set their sights on Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres. Football Transfers revealed that the Swedish forward could be a prime alternative should a deal for Sesko fail to materialise. At 26, Gyokeres has been nothing short of sensational for Sporting, notching an astonishing 70 goals in 75 appearances since joining from Coventry City for just €24 million.

His recent Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City has only amplified his reputation, with Sporting valuing him at €65 million. Newcastle United are also reportedly in the race, but Gyokeres’ desire to play Champions League football may give Arsenal the edge. However, assurances over regular playing time could prove decisive in this saga.

Financial and Tactical Implications

While Sesko remains the primary target, Arsenal could shift focus entirely to Gyokeres if Leipzig prove unwilling to part ways with their star forward. Gyokeres’ contract runs until 2028, and his Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) currently stands at €55.7 million, making him a more affordable yet equally exciting option.

Arteta’s focus on a dynamic centre forward highlights the club’s ambition to bridge the gap to their Premier League rivals. Both Sesko and Gyokeres would bring different but equally valuable attributes to Arsenal’s attack, potentially transforming their offensive approach.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant Arsenal Fan Perspective:

Arsenal supporters are bound to feel a mix of excitement and caution regarding this double-pronged striker pursuit. Sesko’s towering presence and technical flair make him a dream acquisition, but his decision to stay at Leipzig last summer raises questions about the club’s ability to lure him away.

Gyokeres, on the other hand, feels like a more attainable target. His goal-scoring exploits at Sporting have been remarkable, and his Champions League pedigree would seamlessly fit Arteta’s evolving vision. However, the potential competition from Newcastle United is a concern, as is the financial outlay required for either forward.

Should Arsenal secure either of these players, it would mark a significant statement of intent. Yet, fans will hope that Arteta’s recruitment team can balance ambition with pragmatism to avoid the frustration of another near-miss.