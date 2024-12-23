Report: Tough Lessons for Amorim in a Testing Period at Man Utd

Amorim Searches for Solutions in a Tough Time at Man Utd

Another Crushing Blow at Old Trafford

Could the situation at Manchester United possibly get any worse? The Red Devils were dealt another humiliating blow, suffering a 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth for the second consecutive season. The result leaves United languishing in 13th place, marking the first time they have been in the bottom half of the table at Christmas since the pre-Premier League era.

United fans, understandably disillusioned, vented their frustration with a chorus of boos at the final whistle. Tensions were further exacerbated by a recent ticket price hike to £66 with no concessions, sparking plans for a joint protest with Liverpool supporters during the upcoming Anfield clash on 5 January.

The indignity extended beyond the pitch. While Amorim addressed the media, a leak in the ceiling drenched the front-row journalists. It was an almost comically grim symbol of the chaos enveloping the club.

A Manager Under Pressure

For Ruben Amorim, who recently replaced Erik ten Hag, the situation is no laughing matter. “In this moment, everything is so hard,” he admitted. “At a club like Manchester United, to lose 3-0 at home, it’s really tough for everybody. Of course, the fans are really disappointed and tired. You can feel it in the stadium.”

The Portuguese manager has brought a noticeable shift in control and possession since his arrival. United’s 60% possession and a higher number of shots against Bournemouth were encouraging on paper. Yet, the end result was another dismal defeat. It marks only the second time in their history—the first being against Burnley in the 1960s—that United have lost successive home games against the same opponent by three-goal margins.

Set-Piece Struggles Continue

United’s Achilles’ heel this season remains glaring: their vulnerability to set-pieces. Bournemouth’s opener came from a seemingly innocuous free-kick floated in by Ryan Christie. Teenage defender Dean Huijsen shrugged off Joshua Zirkzee with ease to nod the ball home. This marked yet another entry in an unenviable record—17 goals conceded from set-pieces in 2024, the club’s highest tally in a single calendar year.

Carlos Fernandes, Amorim’s trusted set-piece coach from Sporting, finds his role under scrutiny. However, Amorim refuses to deflect responsibility. “The responsibility is on me, not Carlos,” he asserted. “We are a team in good moments and bad moments. We are working on that and we are going to improve. But we didn’t lose because of set-pieces. We lost because we created more chances and didn’t score.”

Defender Lisandro Martinez echoed the frustration. “We are so angry with this kind of situation,” he told Match of the Day. “We have to work on set-pieces especially. I believe a lot in this team and staff. If they don’t score their first goal from a set-piece, then it is a totally different game.”

Squad Limitations and Tactical Tweaks

Amorim’s efforts to inspire improvement are hampered by clear deficiencies in the squad. Tyrell Malacia, entrusted with the left wing-back role, was substituted at half-time after a series of errors. Diogo Dalot, shifted to the left, struggled to make an impact, while Noussair Mazraoui’s move to wing-back ended in a rash tackle that gifted Justin Kluivert a penalty for Bournemouth’s second goal.

Up front, the absence of Marcus Rashford for a third consecutive match raised eyebrows. Bruno Fernandes was the sole attacking spark, but his efforts alone were not enough to trouble the Cherries. Amorim was non-committal when asked about Rashford’s potential return for the Boxing Day fixture at Wolves. “It depends, we will see,” he said.

A Path Forward

Despite the current gloom, Amorim remains resolute in his belief in Manchester United’s potential. “We are working on these issues,” he insisted. “The players are trying hard, and we will come out of this stronger.”

Yet, with United’s loyal fanbase growing increasingly restless and a daunting run of fixtures ahead, the road back to redemption looks perilous. If Amorim is to weather this storm, solutions must come quickly. Set-piece organisation, finishing precision, and tactical adaptability will need to be at the heart of any revival.

For now, the weight of expectation at Old Trafford remains a heavy burden. United fans’ dreams of reclaiming former glories feel more distant with each dispiriting result. As the festive fixtures loom, Amorim faces one of the toughest tests of his managerial career.