Anfield Awaits as Liverpool Face Leicester on Boxing Day

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Boxing Day Battle at Anfield

Liverpool continue their relentless march under Arne Slot as they prepare to host Leicester City on Boxing Day. It’s a season that has Reds fans dreaming, with their team unbeaten in the Champions League, four points clear atop the Premier League with a game in hand, and into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Slot’s High-Flying Reds

Sunday’s thrilling 6-3 victory over Tottenham showcased Liverpool’s attacking prowess. Despite the chaotic nature of the game, the Reds could have easily scored more, creating chance after chance in north London. Anfield now awaits Leicester, a side enduring a torrid run with seven goals conceded in their last two league games and owning the second-worst defensive record in the division.

Match Details and Viewing Options

Date and Time : Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 8pm BST

: Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 8pm BST Venue : Anfield

: Anfield TV and Streaming: Live on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers, accessible via the app or website.

Team News and Possible Rotations

With the festive fixture congestion, Slot may rotate his squad. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, who impressed off the bench against Spurs, are strong contenders to start. Curtis Jones could provide fresh legs in midfield, while Kostas Tsimikas may replace Andy Robertson at left-back to manage workload.

Leicester, plagued by defensive frailties, might shake things up at the back. Jakub Stolarczyk’s return to training offers an alternative to the struggling Danny Ward, though Mads Hermansen remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Prediction: Reds to Dominate

Leicester face an uphill battle against a Liverpool side firing on all cylinders. With Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo in prolific form, it’s hard to see how the visitors’ porous defence can hold firm. For Leicester, this could be a night of damage limitation.

Expect Liverpool to seize another emphatic win as they look to maintain momentum across all competitions.