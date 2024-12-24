Wolves vs Man United: Match Preview, Latest Team News and TV Watching Guide

Wolves vs Manchester United: Boxing Day Clash at Molineux

Manchester United find themselves in unfamiliar territory this festive season, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, a position they haven’t occupied during Christmas since the 1989/90 season. As they prepare to face Wolves at Molineux Stadium on December 26, the pressure mounts on manager Ruben Amorim after a series of disappointing results.

Amorim Faces Pressure Amid United’s Struggles

Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United has been far from smooth, with the team suffering four defeats under his leadership. The recent 3-0 thrashing by Bournemouth highlighted United’s defensive frailties, leaving them 17 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. As they spend Christmas in the 13th spot, the match against Wolves presents a crucial opportunity for United to regain some much-needed confidence and climb up the table.

Pereira’s Promising Start with Wolves

On the flip side, Vitor Pereira’s arrival at Wolves has injected a sense of optimism into the team. Their recent 3-0 victory over Leicester marked their third Premier League win this season, propelling them closer to escaping the relegation zone. Pereira’s tactical adjustments paid dividends, with Goncalo Guedes and Rodrigo Gomes shining in their roles. With Wolves now just a few points from safety, the momentum could be shifting in their favour.

Team News and Expected Line-ups

Wolves are likely to welcome back Mario Lemina, who missed the last match due to a calf issue. Pereira is expected to stick with the same starting lineup that performed exceptionally against Leicester. Manchester United, however, face selection dilemmas. Marcus Rashford may remain sidelined as speculation over his future at the club continues. Matthijs de Ligt could make a return after missing the Bournemouth match due to illness, although injuries to Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, and Victor Lindelof persist, limiting Amorim’s options.

Where to Catch the Action

The match kicks off at 5:30pm BST and promises to be an intriguing encounter. Fans can watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video. The atmosphere at Molineux will be electric as both teams battle it out, each with their own set of ambitions and challenges.

Predictions and Expectations

Given the current form of both teams, predicting a clear winner is challenging. Manchester United’s occasional brilliance this season was epitomised by their victory over Manchester City, yet their overall inconsistency makes them vulnerable, especially against a Wolves side that is growing in confidence. A draw seems a plausible outcome, with a 1-1 scoreline likely.

In summary, as Manchester United seek to overcome their Christmas blues, Wolves aim to continue their resurgence under Pereira. This Boxing Day fixture is not just about the points but a test of character for both managers and their teams in the high-pressure environment of the Premier League.