Boxing Day Clash: Liverpool Take on Injury-Hit Leicester City

Liverpool Set to Face Leicester City Amid Key Injury Concerns

Liverpool FC welcome Leicester City to Anfield on Boxing Day in a clash that sees the Foxes battling injury troubles ahead of their trip. With both teams experiencing contrasting fortunes this season, the fixture could have significant implications for both sides.

Vardy Doubt Looms Over Leicester’s Attack

Leicester City’s talisman, Jamie Vardy, who has been instrumental with six goals and three assists this season, is a major doubt for the Boxing Day encounter. The 36-year-old striker is reportedly dealing with a short-term issue, putting his availability in question. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy stated:

“He picked up some knocks, we have to address him today and tomorrow, see if he’s ready for Thursday. I don’t want to share personal medical updates of players but we have to address it. It will hopefully be fine, if not, it will be a short-term issue.”

Vardy’s absence would leave a gaping hole in Leicester’s attack, forcing Van Nistelrooy to explore alternative options in a crucial match.

Goalkeeping Dilemma for the Foxes

Adding to Leicester’s woes is the uncertainty surrounding goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. The Danish stopper sustained an injury against Newcastle and subsequently missed the 3-0 defeat to Wolves. If Hermansen is unavailable, former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward will step in. However, Ward’s recent outings have been far from convincing, conceding six goals across appearances against Newcastle and Wolves.

Van Nistelrooy remained cautious about Hermansen’s recovery, stating:

“It’s about his development and how he improves on a daily basis. We want him fit but of course, you can’t rush these things. We will see when he’s 100 per cent fit to perform for the team and I’m confident it will be in the short term, but I don’t know when.”

Liverpool Eyeing Momentum Amid Festive Fixtures

Under the guidance of Arne Slot, Liverpool enter the match in top form and are likely to view Leicester as an opportunity to rotate players. The Foxes, despite a brief managerial bounce under Van Nistelrooy, have struggled defensively, conceding a staggering 82 shots in just four matches. This porous defence could face further exposure against Liverpool’s potent attack.

While the festive period demands careful squad management, Slot may see Leicester as a relatively safe fixture to rest key players without compromising results. However, complacency is unlikely to be entertained in a Premier League renowned for its unpredictability.