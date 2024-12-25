Report: Napoli Open to Exchange Deal for Victor Osimhen with United

Victor Osimhen Offered to Manchester United: A Potential January Saga

Manchester United have been presented with the opportunity to sign Victor Osimhen in January, according to an exclusive report by TBR Football. Napoli, Osimhen’s parent club, are said to be open to a player exchange deal, adding an intriguing twist to this potential transfer.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray, is enjoying a stellar season in the Turkish Super Lig, having scored nine goals in 11 matches. However, his time in Turkey might be cut short, with sources confirming that several Premier League clubs have been made aware of his availability for a permanent move in January.

Napoli’s Interest in United Players

Napoli’s openness to a player exchange deal adds a fascinating layer to the negotiation. The Italian club reportedly holds interest in three Manchester United forwards: Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Højlund, and Joshua Zirkzee. Rashford, despite his established reputation, is said to be available for transfer. Meanwhile, Højlund and Zirkzee are both admired for their previous successes in Serie A, with Napoli manager Antonio Conte viewing them as potential assets.

Zirkzee, who joined United only last summer, has also attracted interest from Juventus, where his former coach Thiago Motta is in charge. However, first-team football at either Napoli or Juventus is not guaranteed, potentially complicating the player’s willingness to move.

Financial and Tactical Hurdles for United

One of the primary challenges facing Manchester United in this deal is financial. The club is reportedly unable to meet Napoli’s £60 million asking price outright. Moreover, the combined weekly wages of Rashford, Zirkzee, and Højlund—exceeding £500,000—pose a significant burden, especially with Osimhen likely demanding at least £200,000 per week.

United’s current attacking woes under new manager Ruben Amorim further highlight the need for reinforcements. Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Højlund, and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled to deliver consistent performances, leaving the Red Devils desperate for a reliable number nine. As TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey notes, “The need for a clinical forward is glaring at Old Trafford, but financial and tactical hurdles make the pursuit of Osimhen far from straightforward.”

Competition from Other Premier League Clubs

Manchester United aren’t the only English side monitoring Osimhen’s situation. Arsenal and Aston Villa have also been approached, with Napoli reportedly keen on Villa’s Jhon Durán as part of a potential deal. Chelsea, long-time admirers of Osimhen, are keeping an eye on developments but are less likely to make a move due to the improved form of Nicolas Jackson.

The January transfer window could turn into a bidding war, with Osimhen’s availability attracting interest from several clubs. However, United’s need for a clinical finisher and Napoli’s interest in their players might give them a slight edge in negotiations.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant Fans’ Perspective: Manchester United supporters will undoubtedly view this potential transfer with cautious optimism. Osimhen’s prolific goal-scoring record makes him a tantalising prospect, especially given the team’s current struggles in attack. However, the financial constraints and the potential departure of key players like Rashford may temper expectations.

Meanwhile, Napoli fans may feel excited by the prospect of acquiring proven Premier League players. Antonio Conte’s interest in Højlund and Zirkzee aligns with Napoli’s tactical needs, but questions remain about how well these players would adapt to Serie A.

Sceptical View from Rivals: Rivals such as Arsenal and Aston Villa may perceive United’s pursuit of Osimhen as desperate, given their faltering start to the season. With Chelsea seemingly out of the picture, the Red Devils have less competition, but the financial juggling act required to secure the deal could leave them vulnerable to last-minute hijacks from other clubs.

In any case, January promises to deliver drama. Osimhen’s future, and whether he can ignite Manchester United’s season, will undoubtedly dominate headlines in the coming months.