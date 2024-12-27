How to Watch Arsenal’s Vital Clash with Ipswich

Arsenal vs Ipswich: How to Watch and Key Match Details

Arsenal are set to host Ipswich Town at Emirates Stadium in a critical Premier League clash. As the race for the title intensifies, Arsenal aim to narrow the gap to league leaders Liverpool, while Ipswich look to fight their way out of the relegation zone. Here’s how you can follow the action and what to expect from this intriguing encounter.

Arsenal Aim to Bounce Back After Liverpool’s Lead Expands

Liverpool extended their lead at the Premier League summit with a convincing 3-1 victory over Leicester on Boxing Day, creating a nine-point cushion above Arsenal. The Gunners now have the opportunity to close the gap to six points if they can secure three points against Ipswich.

This match also marks Arsenal’s first outing without star winger Bukayo Saka, who sustained a hamstring injury. His absence could prove a significant challenge for Mikel Arteta’s side. However, a win would propel Arsenal above Chelsea into second place, capitalising on the Blues’ recent 2-1 loss to Fulham.

Ipswich Target Another North London Upset

Ipswich Town, currently battling to escape the relegation zone, may seem like underdogs on paper, but they have already shown their capacity to surprise. Their last visit to north London ended in triumph, with a stunning 2-0 victory over Tottenham in November.

Manager Kieran McKenna will be hoping his side can summon similar grit and determination against Arsenal. A positive result at Emirates Stadium could inject much-needed momentum into Ipswich’s survival campaign.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Ipswich

For fans eager to catch the action live, the match will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage begins at 7pm GMT, building up to the kick-off at 8:15pm GMT.

Subscribers to Amazon Prime can also enjoy the convenience of live streaming through the platform’s website or app, ensuring you won’t miss a moment of this pivotal clash.

If you don’t subscribe to Amazon Prime, then don’t forget to use Liberty Shield VPN to access channels that might not be available in your location.

Arsenal vs Ipswich: What to Expect

Arsenal’s home form has been a cornerstone of their campaign so far, and Arteta will undoubtedly demand a professional performance to keep the pressure on Liverpool. Meanwhile, Ipswich’s resilience will be put to the test as they face a side with ambitions of lifting the Premier League trophy.

Despite Saka’s absence, Arsenal’s attacking options, led by Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Ødegaard, remain formidable. Ipswich will rely heavily on a disciplined defensive effort and the possibility of exploiting counter-attacks.