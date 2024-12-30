Chelsea Face Ipswich: Rotation Likely Amid Packed Festive Schedule

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca faces a crucial decision as his side prepares to take on Ipswich Town tonight amidst a relentless festive fixture list. Following a disappointing week that saw the Blues draw 0-0 at Everton and suffer a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham on Boxing Day, Maresca is expected to shuffle his squad to keep fresh legs on the pitch.

Maresca Eyes Changes After Fulham Setback

Maresca has hinted at squad rotation, acknowledging the toll of a busy December schedule. “We’ve already played eight or nine games in 25 or 27 days,” he reflected after the Fulham defeat. “It’s now important to recover energy and go again on Monday. Whether we make one, two or three changes, we will see.”

Marc Cucurella returned to the fold against Fulham, but more alterations are anticipated, especially in defence. Axel Disasi or Renato Veiga could be handed starts as the manager looks to address defensive frailties.

Key Players Set for Recall

Both Renato Veiga and winger Noni Madueke, absent against Fulham for “technical” reasons, are expected to return to contention at Portman Road. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku is likely to start, potentially allowing Nicolas Jackson a well-earned rest. Romeo Lavia’s hamstring recovery remains a talking point, though Maresca has been cautiously optimistic about the midfielder’s progress.

Predicted Line-Up and Injury Woes

Chelsea’s injury concerns persist, with Wesley Fofana, Benoît Badiashile, and Reece James sidelined, while Lavia and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remain doubtful.

Predicted XI: Sánchez; Disasi, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Madueke, Palmer, Félix; Nkunku.

Kick-off is at 7:45 pm GMT, with Chelsea keen to bounce back and maintain momentum against Ipswich.