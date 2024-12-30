Amorim Targets Verbruggen as Onana Replacement

Ruben Amorim Targets Goalkeeping Overhaul at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen to replace Andre Onana and has identified Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen as a potential successor. Reports also suggest Belgium U21 keeper Senne Lammens is another player being closely monitored by the Red Devils.

Onana’s Mixed Form Raises Concerns

Andre Onana joined Manchester United in July 2023 for £47 million, reuniting with Erik ten Hag, his former boss at Ajax. Onana was brought in to replace David de Gea, with Ten Hag banking on the Cameroonian’s superior ball-playing ability to improve United’s build-up play. While Onana has delivered some impressive performances, including key saves, his tenure has been marred by costly errors.

Since Amorim’s arrival, Onana’s situation has reportedly worsened, with the goalkeeper feeling unsettled at Old Trafford. Amorim appears determined to address the issue, with the club now actively seeking a more reliable option between the sticks.

Bart Verbruggen Emerges as United’s Top Target

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Onana. The 22-year-old Dutch international has caught the eye despite Brighton’s expansive and attack-heavy style, which often leaves him exposed. Verbruggen has managed four clean sheets in 17 appearances this season, showcasing his shot-stopping prowess and composure under pressure.

Brighton signed Verbruggen from Anderlecht for €20 million in July 2023, the same month Onana moved to Manchester United. The Seagulls are expected to demand a fee of at least £30 million for the highly-rated keeper, ensuring they make a profit on their investment.

United Also Eyeing Belgium’s Senne Lammens

In addition to Verbruggen, United are keeping tabs on Belgium U21 international Senne Lammens, currently impressing for Royal Antwerp. Lammens, also 22, has drawn interest from several clubs, including Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund, but United hope their stature can give them an edge in the race.

The Telegraph reports that United scouts have watched Lammens multiple times this season, with the young goalkeeper seen as a promising long-term prospect.

A Strategic Shift Under Amorim

Amorim’s intent to overhaul Manchester United’s goalkeeping options signals a broader strategic shift. The manager is focused on restoring stability and reliability to a position that has come under scrutiny this season. By targeting Verbruggen and Lammens, United are positioning themselves for a stronger defensive foundation in the seasons ahead.

While negotiations are still in their early stages, the ambition to land a top-tier goalkeeper aligns with United’s plans to return to the upper echelons of the Premier League.