Former West Ham Boss David Moyes Drops Hint Over Potential Premier League Return

David Moyes: Reflections on a Storied Career and the Challenges Ahead

David Moyes’ recent honour of an OBE in the New Year Honours list 2025 is a nod to his significant contributions to football, spanning over two decades and six clubs. The former West Ham manager, who has amassed 697 Premier League games, only trails behind legendary figures like Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson. This accolade reflects not just longevity but also the profound impact Moyes has had on the sport.

In a heartfelt interview with BBC Sport, Moyes expressed his feelings about the recognition and his future in football management. “I’m thrilled to be in this position,” he stated, underscoring his delight and hinting at the unwavering passion that still fuels his professional ambitions.

Strategic Choices in a Distinguished Career

At 61, Moyes is at a juncture where he can afford to be selective about his future roles. His career trajectory, beginning at Preston in 1998 and spanning clubs like Everton, Manchester United, and West Ham, illustrates a rich tapestry of experiences. Despite the recent end to his second stint at West Ham and being linked with numerous opportunities, Moyes is enjoying a well-deserved break.

“I don’t consider myself done yet but I am certainly enjoying some time off,” Moyes revealed to BBC Sport. His strategy moving forward is clear: he wants roles that are more than just challenges; they must be the right fit. “I wouldn’t want to be coming in and doing something which is very difficult,” he added, highlighting his desire to avoid positions that could see him fighting relegation battles.

Family Ties and Triumphs

David Moyes is not the only one in his family to receive royal recognition; his father, David Sr., was previously awarded an MBE. The emotional moment shared in Prague, where Moyes led West Ham to their Europa Conference League victory in 2023, was a career highlight. Yet, Moyes remains grounded, emphasizing that his career should not be defined by a single night of success.

“It was a great moment,” Moyes reflected on the victory in Prague. “But it was instinctive. I hadn’t won anything before so I didn’t have anything planned.”

Challenges for British Managers

Moyes also addressed a growing concern within the British football community—the dwindling number of top-level managerial roles for British coaches in the Premier League. With international coaches increasingly being favoured, the opportunities for home-grown talent are becoming scarce. Moyes, a longstanding member of the League Managers’ Association (LMA), is keen on mentoring young British coaches to enhance their prospects.

“The Premier League is unique. Every manager wants to have a go at being in the Premier League because of the intensity, support, and coverage,” Moyes explained, highlighting the allure of managing in one of the world’s most watched leagues.

Advocating for Managerial Stability

Reflecting on his brief tenure at Manchester United, Moyes criticised the quick turnover of managers in top clubs, advocating for more stability and support for managers from their respective boards. “To say to a manager ‘We are giving you six months or a year in the job to see how you do’, I don’t think that is correct,” he argued. This perspective not only speaks to his own experiences but also to his vision of a more supportive and patient approach to football management.

David Moyes’ narrative is one of resilience, strategic foresight, and undiminished passion for football. His journey, marked by both challenges and achievements, continues to inspire and shape the landscape of football management. As he steps into the future, whether in a managerial role or a mentorship capacity, Moyes remains a pivotal figure in the sport, demonstrating that his story is far from over.