Wolves ‘Set Sights’ on Former Premier League Defender in January – Report

Wolves Set Sights on Kevin Danso as Primary January Signing

In their latest strategic move, Wolverhampton Wanderers have positioned Kevin Danso, the Lens defender, as their primary target for the upcoming January transfer window. This decision underscores the club’s commitment to bolstering their central defence, an area they have identified as crucial for improvement.

Kevin Danso, aged 26, is no stranger to the Premier League, having previously played for Southampton on a loan spell during the 2019/20 season. Since his move to Lens in 2021, Danso has significantly enhanced his profile, showcasing formidable performances in France’s Ligue 1 and on the international stage with Austria, particularly noted during Euro 2024.

Sky Sports News‘ Lyall Thomas reports that Wolves are not only focusing on Danso but are also considering additional reinforcements in the defensive area. The club’s management believes that supporting new manager Vitor Pereira with robust defensive options is key to their strategy.

Experience in the Premier League

During his tenure at Southampton, Danso’s adaptability and solid defensive skills were well displayed, attributes that Wolves are keen to bring back to the Premier League. His international experience with Austria adds another layer of proven competence, potentially providing Wolves with the stability and versatility needed at the back.

Vitor Pereira’s Vision for Wolves

Under the guidance of Vitor Pereira, Wolves are looking to transition into a formidable force in the league. Pereira’s approach often emphasises a strong defensive setup, which aligns perfectly with the acquisition of a player like Danso. Wolves’ intention to possibly sign an additional centre-back indicates a strategic overhaul of their defensive line, aiming to create a more resilient and dynamic team.

Strategic Moves in the Market

Wolves’ active interest in enhancing their defence through strategic signings is a clear indication of the club’s ambitions. By targeting a player of Danso’s calibre, Wolves are signalling their intent to not only compete but to establish a more consistent presence in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

The potential acquisition of Danso, coupled with another centre-back, could transform Wolves’ defensive dynamics, offering new manager Pereira more tactical flexibility and solidity.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Kevin Danso’s Comprehensive Performance Review

Unpacking Kevin Danso’s Defensive Metrics

The detailed performance data for Kevin Danso, presented by Fbref, highlights his robust defensive contributions over the last 365 days. Notably, Danso shines in areas critical for a centre-back, boasting impressive percentile rankings in blocks (94th) and clearances (82nd). These statistics underscore his reactive capabilities and positional awareness, positioning him as a stalwart defender in high-pressure situations.

Danso’s engagement in defensive duels is also noteworthy. His ability to win aerial battles is captured with a solid 64th percentile ranking, complementing his physical attributes and aerial prowess. Moreover, his percentile rank of 36 in tackling dribblers isn’t top tier but shows competence in one-on-one situations, a vital trait for any Premier League defender facing quick and agile attackers.

Examining Possession and Passing Skills

Transitioning from defence to attack, Danso demonstrates proficiency, as seen in his percentile rankings for shot-creating actions (78th) and successful take-ons (55th). These metrics suggest not only his capability to disrupt plays but also his skill in initiating attacks, a highly valued characteristic in modern football’s ball-playing defenders.

His overall involvement in the game, indicated by his touches (69th percentile), shows his confidence in possession, crucial for teams that favour a possession-based style. However, there’s room for improvement in his progressive passes received (49th percentile), which could enhance his role as a pivotal link in transitioning from defence to attack.

Impact on Team Performance

Kevin Danso’s stats reflect a well-rounded centre-back capable of significant contributions in both defensive and offensive phases. His performance data from Fbref not only illustrates his current capabilities but also signals his potential growth areas. For Wolves, a team looking to solidify their defence, Danso’s attributes could be the cornerstone of a more resilient defensive unit in the demanding environment of the Premier League.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a hopeful Wolves supporter, the news of targeting Kevin Danso comes as a beacon of optimism. With Wolves prioritising the strengthening of the central defence, it is evident that the club is gearing up for a robust second half of the season. Given Danso’s previous Premier League experience and his impressive stint in Ligue 1, his addition could be a game-changer for the team.

The anticipation of seeing Danso paired with another potential new signing in the centre-back role is exhilarating. This strategy could very well shore up our defence, which has been a point of vulnerability in the past. It also reflects a clear and thoughtful approach by the management to address specific team needs, an approach that could see Wolves climbing the table.

As fans, we understand the importance of a solid defence, especially in a league as competitive as the Premier League. Bringing in a player like Danso, who has already proven himself on both domestic and international stages, instils confidence in the direction the club is taking. This could very well be the turning point we have been waiting for, setting the stage for a more successful and secure future under Vitor Pereira’s leadership.

It’s an exciting time to be a Wolves fan, and January can’t come soon enough. If these transfers come to fruition, we might just see the dawn of a new, formidable era at Molineux.