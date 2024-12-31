Everton Eyeing Move to Sign Former Leicester City Winger – Report

Everton Eye January Move for Yunus Akgun as Right-Wing Reinforcements Needed

Everton’s ongoing quest to fortify their squad has led them to set sights on Galatasaray’s Yunus Akgun. The Toffees, who have had a less than stellar start to the season, find themselves just three points above the relegation zone with only three wins in 18 matches. This challenging situation has intensified the need for new signings, particularly on the right wing, where Leeds loanee Jack Harrison has been underperforming.

According to the Turkish outlet Takvim, Everton’s interest in Akgun is strong, with plans to make an official approach during the January transfer window. Akgun, a versatile player who can operate on either flank or as an attacking midfielder, has shown his prowess this season with five goals and six assists in 16 league appearances.

Financial Constraints and Transfer Strategies

Everton’s new ownership, The Friedkin Group, is eager to reinforce the squad but faces constraints under the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). This makes the transfer market a tightrope walk for Everton’s sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, who is tasked with finding high-impact players without jeopardising the club’s financial compliance.

Akgun’s Proven Track Record

Yunus Akgun, formerly on loan at Leicester City, had a notable stint in the Championship, contributing to Leicester’s promotion effort. Although Leicester opted not to secure his services permanently, Akgun expressed a strong desire to compete in the Premier League. His statement last December underscored his ambitions, “My main aim, obviously, is for us to become champions here at Leicester and go up to the Premier League. I will be doing my best to help make that happen.”

This ambition, coupled with his current form, suggests that Akgun could be a valuable asset for Everton, particularly in a 4-5-1 setup where his versatility would be highly beneficial.

Future Prospects and Impact

Bringing Akgun to Goodison Park could provide Everton with much-needed dynamism and creativity on the right flank. His ability to score and assist is proven in both Turkish and European competitions, indicating that he might adapt well to the demands of the Premier League.

Statistical Analysis by EPL Index: Yunus Akgun’s Impressive Stats Revealed

Yunus Akgun’s recent performance data, illustrated in an intricate chart by Fbref, highlights his exceptional attacking capabilities. Positioned as a right-wing player, Akgun’s stats are not just good; they’re top-tier. His percentile rankings against other full-backs over the last 365 days show that in terms of non-penalty goals and expected non-penalty goals (npxG + xAG), he ranks in the 99th percentile. This indicates that Akgun is not only scoring goals but is consistently in positions where scoring is expected, a key trait for any forward-thinking player in the Premier League.

Mastery in Possession

The chart further demonstrates Akgun’s skill in maintaining and manipulating possession. His ability to create shots, where he also ranks in the 99th percentile, suggests a player who frequently contributes to offensive plays. Assisting goals is another strong aspect of his game, with his performance in expected assists (xAG) and actual assists placing him well above the majority of his peers. His pass completion rate is in the 90th percentile, a testament to his accuracy and decision-making on the ball.

Defensive Contributions

While primarily an attacking threat, Akgun’s chart also sheds light on his defensive input. Although not his main role, his involvement in tackles and interceptions (Tkl+Int) and percentage of dribblers tackled show that he is more than capable of holding his own defensively when required. This balance of defensive diligence and attacking threat makes him a valuable all-rounder.

Yunus Akgun’s comprehensive performance stats suggest he could be a significant asset to any team, especially one like Everton, looking to bolster their attacking options. His high rankings in crucial offensive and possession metrics, coupled with respectable defensive numbers, paint the picture of a player ready to take on the challenges of the Premier League. As Everton looks towards potential reinforcements, Akgun’s stats certainly make a compelling case for his acquisition.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a hopeful Everton supporter, the prospect of signing Yunus Akgun offers a glimmer of hope in what has been a dreary season. His ability to play across various attacking roles could invigorate an Everton side that has struggled for consistency and offensive spark. Akgun’s previous experience in England with Leicester City, albeit in the Championship, provides him with an understanding of English football, which could ease his transition to the Premier League.

His stated ambition to prove himself in the Premier League should resonate with Everton fans, who appreciate players with determination and a clear desire to succeed at the highest level. Although his acquisition would require a significant transfer fee, his potential impact on the team could be worth the investment, especially if it helps Everton steer clear of relegation.

With Sean Dyche still at the helm and no immediate changes in management expected, integrating a player like Akgun could be pivotal. This January transfer could be exactly what Everton needs to turn around their season, providing both the squad and the fans with a much-needed boost.