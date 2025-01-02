Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Match Preview, Latest Team News and TV Watching Guide

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Premier League Showdown

As the Premier League continues to deliver its thrills and spills, Tottenham Hotspur are set to host Newcastle United in a fixture that could have significant implications for both teams. Scheduled for a 12.30 pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, 4 January 2025, at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, this match promises to be a gripping encounter.

Current Form and Team News

Spurs, led by manager Ange Postecoglou, have been experiencing a rough patch, with only one win in their last six league games. Their most recent outing ended in a frustrating 2-2 draw against Wolves, highlighting some of the tactical dilemmas and injury woes plaguing the squad. The list of absentees is notably long, with Destiny Udogie sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Additionally, Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, and Guglielmo Vicario are all out of action, while Rodrigo Bentancur serves a suspension.

On the flip side, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United come into this match on a high, having secured five consecutive victories across all competitions. This impressive streak has reignited their hopes for Champions League qualification, making them formidable opponents. However, the Magpies are not without their challenges. Fabian Schar is suspended, Kieran Trippier is a doubt after being substituted in their recent win over Manchester United, and Sven Botman is inching towards a return. Injuries to Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth, and Jamaal Lascelles further complicate Howe’s selection options.

Viewing Options and Live Coverage

Fans eager to catch every moment of this Premier League clash have several options. The match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. For those preferring to stream, it’s available via the Discovery+ app.

Match Prediction

Given the contrasting trajectories of the two teams, Newcastle United might just edge this encounter. With Tottenham’s injury crisis and recent form, the visitors could well capitalise and secure a convincing victory. This match is more than just about three points; it’s a testament to resilience and strategic acumen, with both sides eager to prove their mettle.

In summary, as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United prepare to battle it out, all eyes will be on how each team adapts to their current circumstances. With vital points at stake, this Premier League fixture is set to be a compelling spectacle of football.