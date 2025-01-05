Report: Napoli to Submit Loan Offer for Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa

Napoli Poised to Make Move for Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa’s time at Liverpool has been far from ideal, with persistent injuries and a lack of game time under Arne Slot. Despite high expectations following his summer move from Juventus, the Italian winger has struggled to make an impact, prompting speculation about his future. According to Valentin Feuillette in FootMercato, Napoli are preparing a concrete offer to secure Chiesa on a six-month loan in January, a move that could breathe life into his stalling career.

Struggles at Liverpool Highlighted by Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot addressed Chiesa’s situation in a recent press conference, shedding light on the delicate balance the club is trying to achieve. Slot remarked:

“Federico, I’ve already said it several times, we’re working on two things, we’re working on his fitness in matches and whenever we can, we are trying to integrate him into the team. He was on the bench during the week and we thought it was better for him to have a few more training sessions than to join us. It’s a constant balance that we have to find between making him fit and letting him join the team.”

Despite these efforts, Chiesa has only featured in four matches across all competitions this season. The persistent physical issues have hindered his integration into Slot’s plans, leaving both the player and the club in a difficult position.

Napoli’s Intentions and the Challenges Ahead

Napoli have been identified as the frontrunners to secure Chiesa on loan. Feuillette’s report reveals that the Italian club has been the most proactive in pursuing the winger, with head coach Antonio Conte keen to bring him to Naples. Conte has reportedly given his approval for Chiesa’s arrival, urging Napoli’s hierarchy to expedite negotiations.

However, the financial aspect of the deal remains a significant hurdle. Chiesa’s salary, reported to be around €7.5 million net per season, poses a challenge for Napoli. To facilitate the move, Liverpool may need to subsidise a portion of the wages. Additionally, Napoli are keen to include an option to purchase Chiesa permanently, a point Liverpool are hesitant to agree to, especially if the 27-year-old regains form during his loan spell.

Progress in Negotiations

Recent developments suggest progress is being made. Fali Ramadani, Chiesa’s agent, has held discussions with both Liverpool’s management and Napoli representatives. An agreement for a six-month loan appears to be the likeliest outcome, with Liverpool and Napoli now focused on ironing out the finer details. Feuillette notes that:

“The agent of Federico Chiesa had a private meeting with Liverpool’s leaders last week. The parties agreed to allow Federico Chiesa to leave on loan with the goal of continuing their partnership when he returns to England next summer.”

Key Points of Negotiation

Two major sticking points remain: the percentage of Chiesa’s salary Liverpool will cover and the inclusion of an option to buy. Napoli are pushing for an affordable deal, with an option to buy set at a figure higher than the €13 million Liverpool paid Juventus for Chiesa. This would allow Liverpool to secure a potential profit if Chiesa flourishes in Serie A. However, Liverpool’s reluctance to commit to a sale indicates they still see value in the winger.

Both clubs have until the January transfer window to reach an agreement, but with Antonio Conte’s determination and Chiesa’s desire to reignite his career, the likelihood of a deal being finalised seems promising.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Liverpool supporter’s perspective, the Federico Chiesa saga is a frustrating chapter in the club’s recent history. Signed with high expectations, Chiesa was meant to add a spark of creativity and flair to Liverpool’s attacking options. However, his persistent injury issues and lack of fitness have rendered him more of a liability than an asset this season.

A loan move to Napoli could be seen as a pragmatic decision by the club. It allows Chiesa to regain form and confidence in a familiar environment while freeing up resources for Liverpool to focus on other priorities. Napoli’s interest, coupled with Antonio Conte’s enthusiasm, suggests that Chiesa could thrive under the Italian coach, potentially returning to Anfield in better shape for the 2024/25 season.

Yet, the hesitance to include an option to buy in the deal indicates Liverpool’s belief that Chiesa’s story at the club isn’t over. Fans may see this as a calculated gamble; if Chiesa rediscovers his best form in Serie A, Liverpool could benefit significantly upon his return. On the other hand, should his struggles persist, supporters may question the wisdom of persisting with the Italian international.

Ultimately, this deal hinges on two factors: Chiesa’s ability to stay fit and Liverpool’s willingness to make concessions in negotiations. Supporters will be watching closely, hoping that this move becomes a turning point for a player who promised so much but has so far delivered so little.