Report: Arsenal’s starting XI predicted for Carabao Cup semi

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs Newcastle: Team News and Key Updates

Arsenal face Newcastle tonight in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta navigating a growing injury list in forward positions. The Gunners’ attacking options have been depleted, and the manager must make tactical adjustments to maintain momentum.

Forward Concerns for Arsenal

Arsenal will be without several key attackers for this clash. Bukayo Saka remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Raheem Sterling is out due to a knee problem. Adding to the Gunners’ woes, Ethan Nwaneri has picked up a muscular injury during the weekend’s draw with Brighton. The 17-year-old had been a bright spark in recent matches, and Arteta admitted he was “gutted” for the youngster.

Kai Havertz is expected to return to the squad after missing two games due to illness. The German’s availability could be pivotal in easing Arsenal’s attacking challenges.

Defensive Reinforcements

There is positive news for Arsenal’s defence, as Jurrien Timber is back in contention after serving a one-match suspension. Timber’s presence will bolster a backline that has been reliable throughout the season.

Arteta also faces a decision at left-back, with Myles Lewis-Skelly emerging as a potential starter after impressing in recent outings.

Midfield Stability

In midfield, captain Martin Odegaard is hopeful of starting after illness limited his involvement against Brighton. Odegaard’s creative influence will be crucial as Arsenal seek to establish an advantage in this two-legged tie.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3)

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Jesus,

TrossardInjured: Nwaneri (muscular), Saka (hamstring), Sterling (knee), Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee)

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Tuesday 7 January 2025

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV: Sky Sports