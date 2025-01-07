Report: Aston Villa move closer to key January transfer agreement

Aston Villa Edge Closer to Signing Donyell Malen Amid Duran Speculation

Aston Villa are making significant moves in the transfer market, as Unai Emery looks to bolster his squad during a crucial January window. According to Voetbal International, the Midlands club have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen, although negotiations over a transfer fee are still ongoing. This pursuit comes as PSG maintain their interest in Villa’s Colombian forward, Jhon Duran.

Malen Agreement Progresses

Reports indicate that Aston Villa’s opening bid of €20 million for Malen was rejected, with Borussia Dortmund holding out for a package closer to €30 million. Football transfer expert Ben Jacobs confirmed the state of play, tweeting: “Donyell Malen has verbally agreed terms with Aston Villa. Still no club-to-club agreement. Dortmund have been insisting on a package for around €30m.”

The Dutch international, who has scored five goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances this season, is reportedly seen as a key addition to Villa’s wide attacking options. With the team currently ninth in the Premier League, Emery’s desire to strengthen in this area has only grown following a hamstring injury to John McGinn, which could sideline the Scotland international for several weeks.

Duran’s Uncertain Future

While Villa move closer to securing Malen, questions remain over Jhon Duran’s future. The 21-year-old striker has been linked with a move to PSG, with reports suggesting the French giants are prepared to include Randal Kolo Muani in a potential swap deal to mitigate the financial impact. Such a deal could radically reshape Villa’s attacking options, raising concerns about balancing playing time for both Duran and Ollie Watkins.

This is not the first time Villa have had to fend off interest in Duran. In the summer, they resisted Chelsea’s advances, with the London club reportedly willing to pay €50 million for the Colombian forward. Arsenal also remain monitoring the situation, adding further intrigue to an already pivotal transfer window for Emery’s side.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential arrival of Donyell Malen is an exciting prospect. His pace, versatility, and ability to create chances would complement Villa’s attacking setup, providing much-needed width and depth. At just 24 years old, Malen offers a blend of experience and potential that fits perfectly with Unai Emery’s project.

The uncertainty surrounding Jhon Duran, however, leaves fans with mixed emotions. Losing a talent like Duran to PSG would be a blow, particularly given his promising performances and potential to develop further in the Premier League. The inclusion of Randal Kolo Muani in a possible deal might soften the impact, but it would still require adjustments in the squad dynamic.

Villa’s proactive approach in the transfer market shows a club intent on progressing, both in terms of league position and overall quality. Whether Malen’s deal is finalised or Duran’s future is resolved, this window could define the trajectory of Villa’s season. Fans will be hoping that Emery’s decisions continue to push the team towards consistent European contention.