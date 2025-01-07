Serie A giants make loan move to sign Man Utd forward

Marcus Rashford Loan Interest from Milan as United Face Zirkzee Dilemma

Manchester United’s January transfer window is shaping up to be a crossroads for several key players, with Marcus Rashford drawing interest from AC Milan and Joshua Zirkzee potentially heading back to Serie A. As reported by The Guardian, Milan are exploring a loan deal for Rashford, contingent on United agreeing to cover a substantial portion of his weekly £365,000 salary. Meanwhile, Juventus are monitoring Zirkzee for a possible loan, adding further intrigue to United’s transfer activity.

Rashford’s Frustrations Under Amorim

Rashford’s trajectory at Old Trafford has taken an unexpected turn under Ruben Amorim. Having been omitted from four matchday squads for “training reasons”, Rashford’s future at United appears increasingly uncertain. Despite being reinstated for the 2-0 loss to Newcastle, he remained on the bench, and illness ruled him out of the 2-2 draw against Liverpool. The 27-year-old has openly hinted at seeking “a new challenge,” raising the possibility of a loan move.

A temporary departure could mirror Jadon Sancho’s pathway last year when tensions led to a loan at Borussia Dortmund, eventually paving the way for a permanent move to Chelsea. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, now controlling football policy at United, may see a similar approach as a pragmatic solution to Rashford’s current predicament.

Zirkzee and United’s Balancing Act

United also face questions over Joshua Zirkzee’s future. The Dutch forward, signed for £34 million in July, has attracted interest from Juventus, where Thiago Motta, his former Bologna coach, is now in charge. While Amorim has publicly backed Zirkzee, stating “I want to keep Josh because he gives everything and he’s trying in training,” financial realities may force United’s hand. With the club needing to sell to fund reinforcements, a serious bid from Juventus could alter the dynamics.

Squad Depth Concerns

Amid these uncertainties, United’s squad depth remains a concern. Rasmus Højlund was seen limping after the Liverpool match, though no significant injuries have been reported. Matthijs de Ligt’s leg strapping also raised eyebrows, but both players are expected to be available for Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Arsenal.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Once the golden boy of Old Trafford, his recent struggles have been difficult to watch. While Milan’s interest is flattering, many fans may question whether allowing Rashford to leave—especially with United covering a significant portion of his wages—is the right move.

Rashford’s talent is undeniable, but his form has dipped in recent months. A loan could reignite his career and keep him in the spotlight for a summer transfer, yet sceptical fans worry this signals a club still grappling with how to manage its stars. Questions about Amorim’s role in Rashford’s decline also linger.

Zirkzee’s situation adds to the intrigue. His work rate and potential have been evident, but financial pressures might force United to cash in. Selling or loaning players like Zirkzee feels short-sighted when injuries to key players like Højlund or De Ligt could leave the squad exposed.

Ultimately, these moves reflect a club in transition. Fans will hope any departures are matched by intelligent reinforcements. For now, the January window feels less like a chance to strengthen and more like a delicate balancing act between ambition and necessity.