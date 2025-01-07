Bournemouth Confirm the Signing of Highly-Rated 19-year-old Defender

Julio Soler Joins AFC Bournemouth: A Fresh Talent at Vitality Stadium

AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of exciting full-back Julio Soler on a long-term contract from Lanús, in a move that continues to build the club’s reputation for nurturing young talent. The 19-year-old Argentina youth international has made the switch for an undisclosed fee, marking him as the second senior men’s player to join the Cherries in the January transfer window.

Reporting for duty 🫡🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/J5yFOoTV4Z — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 7, 2025

From Lanús to the Premier League

Julio Soler, born in the Paraguayan capital of Asunción, relocated to Argentina at a young age and began his footballing journey with Lanús at just nine years old. Over the years, he progressed through the ranks and eventually broke into the senior team. He made his debut in a 1-0 victory over Independiente in 2022 and has since amassed 58 senior appearances.

The young defender’s performances not only solidified his place at Lanús but also earned him international recognition. Soler was a key player for the Argentina squad at the Olympic Games in Paris last summer, starting every group game under the guidance of legendary midfielder Javier Mascherano.

Bournemouth’s Vision for Development

AFC Bournemouth’s strategic approach to recruitment underpins their latest acquisition. Tiago Pinto, President of football operations, expressed his enthusiasm about Soler’s arrival: “We are delighted to welcome Julio to AFC Bournemouth. He is someone we have monitored closely and have been extremely impressed by his progress.”

Adding to the sentiment, Simon Francis, First-team technical director, highlighted the club’s commitment to developing promising talents: “Julio is another talented young player who arrives highly sought after and we are pleased to have added him to our squad. With the way Andoni and his staff improve exciting prospects, we look forward to seeing Julio’s progress with us.”

Future Prospects and International Duty

Julio’s transfer to AFC Bournemouth comes at a pivotal time in his career. Recently named in the upcoming squad for the CONMEBOL Sudamericano Sub-20, his leadership qualities have been recognised, having captained the side previously. Additionally, Julio was called up to boss Lionel Scaloni’s senior squad in October 2024, for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia, indicating his rising profile on the international stage.

The move to the Premier League represents a significant step for Julio Soler, offering him a platform to further his development amongst some of the best talents in football. AFC Bournemouth’s recent strategy of integrating young, promising players into their setup aligns perfectly with Soler’s arrival, promising an exciting future ahead for both the player and the club.

As the Cherries continue to strengthen their squad, the addition of Julio Soler not only enhances their defensive options but also reaffirms their commitment to developing young players, setting the stage for a thrilling continuation of the 2024/25 season.