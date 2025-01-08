Player Ratings: Tottenham Take Slim Lead to Liverpool in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Bergvall’s Late Strike Edges Spurs Closer to Carabao Cup Final

Tottenham Hotspur took a significant step toward the Carabao Cup final with a narrow 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their semi-final clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A late goal from 17-year-old Lucas Bergvall gave Spurs a slender advantage to take into the second leg at Anfield, where Liverpool will look to overturn the deficit next month.

Ange Postecoglou’s side demonstrated resilience and composure in a fiercely contested match, while Liverpool will rue missed opportunities and a VAR intervention that disallowed Dominic Solanke’s goal.

Bergvall’s Moment of Magic Secures Tottenham’s Lead

In a game where chances were at a premium, Tottenham’s teenage midfielder Lucas Bergvall delivered the decisive moment. With just four minutes of normal time remaining, Bergvall found the net after excellent work from Dominic Solanke, who battled Ibrahima Konate to set up his young teammate.

Bergvall’s composed finish showcased maturity beyond his years, and his performance will no doubt give Spurs fans hope for the future. The 17-year-old has been a standout prospect under Postecoglou and proved his worth in a high-stakes encounter.

Liverpool, meanwhile, struggled to find their rhythm. Trent Alexander-Arnold came closest for the Reds, seeing an effort cleared off the line. Despite dominating possession for large spells, Arne Slot’s men lacked the cutting edge to break down a well-organised Spurs defence.

Injuries Add to Both Teams’ Woes

Both sides were forced to make early changes due to injuries, disrupting the flow of the game. Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a nasty fall in the opening 15 minutes and was stretchered off, adding to Spurs’ growing injury list. The Uruguayan midfielder was replaced by Brennan Johnson, who struggled to influence the game.

Liverpool also faced a setback when young centre-back Jarell Quansah pulled up with a muscle issue after half an hour. Slot introduced Wataru Endo as a replacement, shuffling his defensive setup. Quansah’s injury will be a concern for Liverpool, given their already stretched defensive options.

Kinsky’s Heroics Deny Liverpool Late Equaliser

Tottenham’s debutant goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky, was one of the standout performers on the night. The 20-year-old shot-stopper made a crucial save in stoppage time to deny Luis Diaz, preserving Spurs’ clean sheet and giving them a crucial advantage heading into the second leg.

Kinsky’s composure and shot-stopping ability were evident throughout the match, and his heroics will give Postecoglou confidence in his young keeper as Spurs push for silverware this season.

What Lies Ahead for Tottenham and Liverpool?

Both sides will need to regroup quickly, with important fixtures on the horizon. Tottenham will look to manage their squad carefully, especially with key players like Bentancur potentially sidelined for several weeks.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will be disappointed not to have taken something from the game, but the tie is far from over. Slot’s men will be confident of turning the tie around at Anfield, where their attacking firepower and home support could prove decisive.

With a place in the Carabao Cup final at stake, both sides will be fully motivated when they meet again in the second leg.

Player Ratings

Tottenham

GK: Antonin Kinsky – 8.8

Made a brilliant late save to deny Luis Diaz and looked composed throughout. RB: Pedro Porro – 7.0

Solid defensively but lacked precision going forward. CB: Radu Dragusin – 7.4

Dealt well with Liverpool’s attacking threats. CB: Archie Gray – 7.6

Assured performance from the youngster. LB: Djed Spence – 8.0

Energetic and effective on both ends of the pitch. CM: Lucas Bergvall – 8.2

Match-winning goal and a mature display. CM: Yves Bissouma – 7.7

Controlled the midfield with his physical presence. CM: Rodrigo Bentancur – 6.2

Forced off early due to injury. RW: Dejan Kulusevski – 6.6

Showed glimpses of creativity but lacked consistency. ST: Dominic Solanke – 7.5

Played a key role in Bergvall’s goal. LW: Son Heung-min (c) – 6.8

A quiet performance by his standards.

Substitutes:

Brennan Johnson (15′ for Bentancur) – 6.2

Struggled to make an impact after coming on. Timo Werner (72′ for Son) – 6.7

Added energy but couldn’t find a goal.

Liverpool

GK: Alisson – 7.0

Made some important saves to keep Liverpool in the game. RB: Conor Bradley – 6.7

Struggled defensively but showed promise going forward. CB: Jarell Quansah – 6.7

Solid until forced off due to injury. CB: Virgil van Dijk (c) – 7.5

Led by example and kept Spurs’ attack at bay for most of the game. LB: Kostas Tsimikas – 7.5

A consistent performer on the left flank. CM: Alexis Mac Allister – 7.2

Worked tirelessly in midfield. CM: Ryan Gravenberch – 6.8

Had a quiet game, struggled to impose himself. RM: Mohamed Salah – 6.0

Failed to make a significant impact. AM: Curtis Jones – 6.5

Worked hard but lacked creativity. LM: Cody Gakpo – 6.9

Looked lively but couldn’t find the net. ST: Diogo Jota – 6.0

Another subdued performance from the Portuguese forward.

Substitutes: