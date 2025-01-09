Preview: West Ham travel to Villa Park for crucial FA Cup tie

Villa and West Ham Set for FA Cup Clash at Villa Park

Aston Villa welcome West Ham United to Villa Park on Friday evening for an FA Cup third-round tie that pits two teams facing contrasting fortunes against each other. While Villa returned to winning ways with a solid victory over Leicester last weekend, West Ham are reeling from the departure of Julen Lopetegui and a string of disappointing results.

With both sides eager to progress in this prestigious competition, the stage is set for an intriguing encounter under the floodlights.

Match Details and Where to Watch

Date: Friday, 10 January 2025

Kick-off Time: 8pm GMT

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

TV Channel: ITV 1

Live Stream: Free on ITVX (email subscription required)

Team News

For Aston Villa, Morgan Rogers is available for selection after serving a suspension. However, injuries to key players, including Jaden Philogene, John McGinn, Diego Carlos, and Pau Torres, continue to limit Unai Emery’s options. Jhon Durán is also suspended, adding to Villa’s challenges.

West Ham face their own injury struggles. Jean-Clair Todibo is a major doubt after Lopetegui’s downbeat update, while Emerson Palmieri is also unlikely to feature. Jarrod Bowen is out for up to two months, and Michail Antonio is recovering from a road traffic accident. Lukasz Fabianski, however, could return to provide a boost for the Hammers.

Prediction

Despite missing several key players, Aston Villa look the stronger side heading into this match. Unai Emery’s knack for knockout competitions, combined with West Ham’s unsettled state, tilts the balance in favour of the hosts.

Prediction: Aston Villa to win 2-1.

Head-to-Head Record

Aston Villa wins: 45

Draws: 36

West Ham wins: 40

As Villa and West Ham gear up for this FA Cup encounter, both sides will be aiming to make a statement. Villa, despite a hectic campaign, remain a formidable force at home, while West Ham will need to rally under new leadership.