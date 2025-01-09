Report: Spurs near agreement for PSG striker in loan-to-buy deal

Spurs Closing in on Randal Kolo Muani as Transfer Talks Advance

Tottenham Hotspur are making significant strides in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, with personal terms reportedly nearing agreement. According to TeamTalk, the north London club is working hard behind the scenes to finalise a loan-to-buy deal for the French international as part of their busy January transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou has prioritised the addition of another striker to ease the burden on Dominic Solanke and Son Heung-min. While Kolo Muani has struggled for consistent minutes in Paris, registering only two goals and one assist in 14 games this season, his explosive potential makes him an appealing option for Spurs, Manchester United, and Juventus, all of whom have expressed interest.

Loan-to-Buy Deal in the Works

Tottenham are reportedly aiming to secure Kolo Muani on an initial loan, with an option to buy in the summer for around £55 million. The player’s openness to a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has bolstered the club’s confidence in closing the deal.

Despite his lack of form at PSG, Spurs see the 26-year-old as a versatile and dynamic attacking option. Kolo Muani’s ability to play across the front line fits Postecoglou’s tactical requirements, making him a valuable addition to their squad as they aim to maintain momentum in the Premier League and domestic cup competitions.

Strengthening Across the Squad

Kolo Muani would be Spurs’ second January signing following the arrival of young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who delivered an impressive debut performance in a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool. Postecoglou’s January plans also include a search for a versatile defender and possibly a central midfielder, depending on the extent of Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury.

Bentancur’s situation remains uncertain after being stretchered off against Liverpool. While the Uruguayan has expressed optimism about his recovery, Spurs may consider additional reinforcements in midfield if his absence is prolonged.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

His versatility and pedigree as a French international make him an intriguing prospect. A forward capable of operating in multiple positions could provide much-needed depth and flexibility to Postecoglou’s attacking options.

However, doubts linger over his form. Two goals and one assist in 14 games for PSG this season raise questions about his ability to thrive under pressure. Spurs cannot afford another high-profile signing who struggles to adapt, particularly given the £55 million price tag that would follow a permanent deal.

The loan-to-buy structure is sensible, allowing Spurs to evaluate his fit without committing long-term finances immediately. Yet, with Manchester United and Juventus also interested, there’s a risk of overpaying if a bidding war erupts.

Postecoglou’s track record of improving players offers hope that Kolo Muani could rediscover his best form at Spurs. However, for fans, the deal’s success will depend on the striker delivering consistent performances in a competitive Premier League environment. For now, cautious optimism seems the best approach.