FA Cup Fourth Round: Draw Details, Fixture Dates and More

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw: Excitement Builds as Teams Eye Wembley Glory

The FA Cup, a storied competition steeped in history and thrilling upsets, enters an exciting phase this January with Premier League and Championship clubs joining the fray. As they vie for a spot in the highly anticipated fourth round, fans and teams alike are on edge, knowing the road to Wembley is fraught with potential giant-killings and memorable matches.

Key Dates and Times for the Fourth Round Draw

Football enthusiasts need to mark their calendars for the FA Cup fourth round draw, scheduled to follow the conclusion of a blockbuster clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at 3pm GMT on Sunday, 12 January 2025. This match, featuring two of English football’s heavyweights, sets the stage for what promises to be an enthralling draw.

Where to Catch the Draw Live

For those eager to witness the draw live, there are multiple options available. BBC One will broadcast the event on free-to-air television in the UK, ensuring no fan misses out on the action. Additionally, the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will provide a live stream service, catering to digital audiences.

Exciting Matchups and Emerging Stories

The third round has already thrown up some tantalising ties, with Arsenal hosting current holders Manchester United in a standout fixture. Elsewhere, Manchester City faces an intriguing encounter against Salford City, a team backed by the famed Class of ’92. The presence of non-league teams like Tamworth, who will play against Tottenham at the Lamb Ground, adds a classic David versus Goliath element to the mix, underscoring the FA Cup’s reputation for unpredictability and drama.

Once the dust settles on these clashes, only 32 teams will remain, each with dreams of making it to the grand finale in May.

Fixture Schedule for the Fourth Round

The fourth round itself is slated for the weekend of 8-9 February, with potential fixtures also arranged for Friday, 7 February, and Monday, 10 February. This scheduling allows for a full weekend of footballing action, giving fans multiple opportunities to engage with the games.

Anticipating the Ball Numbers

For those keen on the specifics of the draw, the ball numbers have been announced. Key numbers to watch include 2, representing either Arsenal or Manchester United, and 8, for either Manchester City or Salford City. With 32 spots, each number drawn brings a team one step closer to Wembley, each carrying its own narrative and potential for a fairy-tale run.

In conclusion, the FA Cup fourth round draw is not merely a procedural event but a pivotal moment in one of football’s most cherished tournaments. It brings together teams from different tiers of English football, each hoping to carve their names into the annals of FA Cup history. As the competition progresses, it continues to capture the imagination of fans around the world, reminding us all why the FA Cup remains a unique and beloved part of the football calendar.