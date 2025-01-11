Tottenham Hotspur ‘Make Contact’ Over January Deal to Sign Premier League Midfielder – Report

Tottenham Hold Interest in Joao Gomes Amidst Tough Season

Tottenham Hotspur are actively exploring options to strengthen their midfield, with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes emerging as a key target, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT This interest comes during a challenging period for Spurs, who are struggling to find consistent form in the Premier League.

Spurs’ Pursuit of Midfield Talent

According to reliable sources, including journalist Rudy Galetti, Spurs have made enquiries about the 23-year-old midfielder, who has been impressive for Wolves this season. Despite the potential hurdles in negotiating a deal, Tottenham’s interest in Gomes is a clear indicator of their intent to bolster their squad.

Wolves have made it clear that they are not looking to sell Gomes unless a significant offer is tabled. This stance is understandable given Gomes’ impact at Molineux; the midfielder has become an indispensable part of their setup, starting almost every match this season and contributing to both defensive stability and offensive play.

Gomes’ Stellar Performances at Wolves

Since his transfer from Flamengo in January 2023, Gomes has made 69 appearances for Wolves in all competitions, becoming a linchpin in their midfield. His stats for the current season include two goals and an assist from 19 games, with an impressive pass completion rate of 84.2%. His ability to make progressive passes, averaging 5.37 per 90 minutes, highlights his potential to enhance Tottenham’s midfield dynamics.

Challenges Spurs Face

The pursuit of Gomes comes at a time when Tottenham are dealing with a series of injuries and inconsistent results. With key players like Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero sidelined, and the team languishing at 12th in the league standings, strengthening the squad in January could be crucial for Spurs. However, their immediate focus may need to shift towards solidifying the defence, which could affect their midfield targets.

Potential Impact of a Midseason Move

While Spurs are reportedly keen on Gomes, the timing of their move could be influenced by their strategic priorities and the ongoing challenges within the squad. A midseason acquisition like Gomes could provide a much-needed boost, but the club must balance their immediate defensive needs with their long-term midfield goals.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

As a Tottenham Hotspur fan, the news of the club’s interest in Joao Gomes is both exciting and reassuring. Gomes represents the type of ‘next level’ talent that could significantly enhance our midfield, bringing much-needed vitality and skill to the squad.

Given the team’s recent struggles, particularly in midfield areas where creativity and defensive stability have been lacking, Gomes could be the catalyst Spurs need. His impressive statistics at Wolves, especially his pass completion rate and involvement in goal-scoring opportunities, suggest he would fit well into Tottenham’s style of play.

Moreover, Gomes’ ability to perform consistently under pressure is exactly what Tottenham require to climb back up the Premier League table and challenge for European places. While the defence is an area needing urgent attention due to injuries, securing a midfielder with Gomes’ capabilities could prove equally vital as the season progresses.

Fans are understandably eager to see new signings who can make an immediate impact, and Gomes fits this bill. We remain hopeful that the club’s management will make a strong push to secure his services, ideally without compromising on strengthening the defence. Gomes could be a transformative figure for Spurs, and his acquisition would send a strong message about the club’s ambitions moving forward.