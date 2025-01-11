Report: Arteta Aims for FA Cup Redemption with Arsenal Fans in 2025

Arsenal’s Quest for FA Cup Glory: Arteta Reflects on 2020 and Eyes Redemption

Mikel Arteta’s managerial journey at Arsenal has been marked by highs and challenges, but his passion for lifting silverware remains undiminished. Reflecting on his 2020 FA Cup triumph, the Spaniard is determined to recreate that magic—this time with fans in the stands.

2020 Throwback: A Unique but Hollow Triumph

Arsenal’s 2020 FA Cup victory was a significant milestone for Arteta, achieved in the shadow of a global pandemic. In an empty Wembley, Arsenal triumphed 2-1 over Chelsea, a win that Arteta describes as a proud moment in a challenging period.

“I was so happy, so proud [to win the FA Cup in 2020], because it was a really tough period,” said Arteta. “Emotionally, as well, it was an experience because obviously to take the first managerial job here in the middle of the season, then go home for two and a half months, then start competing again in those circumstances, it was tricky.”

While the victory brought joy, the lack of fans robbed the moment of its full emotional resonance. Arteta’s determination to win the competition again is fuelled by a desire to share the triumph with Arsenal’s supporters.

Trophyless Run Adds Pressure

Since that 2020 triumph, Arsenal have endured a trophyless run in major competitions. Although Arteta has guided the team to two Community Shield wins, he acknowledges that these victories pale in comparison to lifting the FA Cup or Premier League titles.

“We had some tastes, [but] it is not the same when we won the Community Shield a few times,” he admitted. “That is what we want. We want the big ones and we want the big ones in front of our crowd.”

The club’s recent struggles have placed additional emphasis on this season’s FA Cup campaign. Arteta is keen to end Arsenal’s trophyless run and deliver a memorable victory to fans who have been waiting for another moment of glory since the pandemic-hit season.

Tough Challenge Ahead

Arsenal’s journey to FA Cup redemption is far from straightforward. The competition’s current holders, Manchester United, stand in their way, posing a significant challenge.

“When you look especially at the big teams [they’ve played], how they perform and the results that they’ve got, it’s very impressive,” said Arteta.

He also offered praise for Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, whom he admires for his tactical acumen and success. “I know him well, I followed him a lot when he was in Portugal, and there is a big reason why he is where he is at the moment, and he deserves to be there.”

Arsenal Fans Deserve Another Moment of Glory

Arteta’s commitment to Arsenal is evident as he balances the need to rebuild the squad with the ambition to deliver silverware. He is clear that sharing a victory with the club’s loyal fanbase is a priority.

“We just want to replicate the same, but sharing it with our people,” he emphasised.

For Arsenal, the FA Cup represents an opportunity to revive their trophy cabinet and bring joy to their fans. As Arteta leads the team into this season’s campaign, his reflections on 2020 serve as a reminder of the resilience needed to succeed—and the rewards that come with triumph.