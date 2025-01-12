Player Ratings: Tamworth Push Tottenham to Extra Time Before Defeat

Tottenham Edge Past Tamworth in Extra-Time FA Cup Battle

Tottenham Hotspur had to dig deep against non-league Tamworth to secure a place in the FA Cup fourth round, eventually prevailing 3-0 after extra time in what was a gruelling contest at The Lamb Ground. While the scoreline suggests comfort, the reality was far from it, as Ange Postecoglou’s side struggled to break down their resolute opponents for much of the game.

Tamworth’s spirited performance epitomised the magic of the FA Cup, with the non-league outfit frustrating their Premier League visitors and holding them scoreless until extra time. In the end, class prevailed, but not before the underdogs had their say.

Tamworth’s DIY Heroics Set the Tone

The tie was delayed due to an issue with one of the Tamworth nets, which required some quick thinking and DIY skills from Tamworth winger Beck-Ray Enoru. Armed with sellotape, Enoru ensured the game could kick off, embodying the non-league spirit that makes the FA Cup special.

Enoru’s ingenuity wasn’t limited to pre-match repairs. He was lively from the off, forcing Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky into an early save and making the visitors uncomfortable on Tamworth’s unfamiliar surface. The hosts pressed high and sought to capitalise on set-piece opportunities, including one of Tommy Tonks’ long throws, which kept Spurs on the back foot early on.

Spurs Struggle to Break Down Stubborn Tamworth

Despite dominating possession, Tottenham found it tough to break through Tamworth’s well-organised defence. James Maddison and Yves Bissouma provided composure in midfield, but the Premier League side lacked a cutting edge in the final third during the first half.

Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh stood firm, denying Maddison on multiple occasions. As the clock ticked into the second half, Haydn Hollis made a crucial clearance off the line to prevent Timo Werner from opening the scoring. Werner then missed a golden opportunity when one-on-one with Singh, summing up Spurs’ frustrations.

Tamworth’s resilience saw them reach the hour mark at 0-0, a remarkable feat against a side flying high in the Premier League. Postecoglou made changes, bringing on Dominic Solanke and Lucas Bergvall, but neither could unlock Tamworth’s stubborn backline in normal time.

Extra Time Brings Tottenham’s Relief

As the game moved into extra time, Tottenham’s quality finally began to tell. A well-placed free-kick from Pedro Porro caused chaos in the Tamworth box, resulting in Nathan Tshikuna accidentally bundling the ball into his own net to break the deadlock in the 100th minute.

The goal deflated Tamworth, and Spurs quickly capitalised. Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson both found the net to seal Tottenham’s progression, but the scoreline didn’t reflect the difficulty of the task.

While Postecoglou’s side avoided a giant-killing, they were given a stern test that highlighted the romance and unpredictability of the FA Cup. Tamworth, meanwhile, can hold their heads high after a spirited display that will live long in the memories of their supporters.

Player Ratings

Tottenham

GK: Antonin Kinsky – 7.5

Made a crucial early save to keep Spurs level.

RB: Pedro Porro – 8.4

His free-kick led to the crucial opening goal.

CB: Radu Dragusin – 7.0

Steady at the back but rarely tested.

CB: Archie Gray – 7.1

Calm under pressure and composed in possession.

LB: Sergio Reguilon – 7.9

Offered width down the left and defended well.

CM: Yves Bissouma – 8.6

Controlled the midfield and provided defensive stability.

CM: Pape Sarr – 7.2

Worked hard but lacked cutting-edge contributions.

CM: James Maddison – 8.1

Spurs’ most creative outlet, unlucky not to score.

RW: Brennan Johnson – 7.9

Capped off the win with a composed finish.

ST: Timo Werner – 7.0

Missed a great chance but worked tirelessly.

LW: Mikey Moore – 7.1

Energetic and direct, posed a threat on the wing.

Substitutes:

Dominic Solanke (68′ for Moore) – 5.9

Struggled to make an impact.

Lucas Bergvall (68′ for Sarr) – 6.8

Offered energy but little end product.

Offered energy but little end product.

Son Heung-min (91′ for Werner) – 7.2

Helped see out the game with his experience.

Helped see out the game with his experience.

Dejan Kulusevski (91′ for Maddison) – 7.1

Scored a crucial second goal to kill the contest.

Scored a crucial second goal to kill the contest.

Djed Spence (91′ for Dragusin) – 6.7

Solid cameo at right-back.

Solid cameo at right-back.

Manager: Ange Postecoglou – 7.5

His side struggled for long periods, but his tactical changes paid off in the end.