Report: Chelsea defender edges closer to Dortmund loan move

Chelsea Face Uncertainty as Veiga Nears Borussia Dortmund Move

Chelsea’s Renato Veiga appears set to depart Stamford Bridge, with Borussia Dortmund pushing hard to secure the services of the 21-year-old left-back. Despite Enzo Maresca’s public desire to keep the player, Veiga has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the Bundesliga giants, according to Sky Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg.

🚨⚫️🟡 EXCL | Borussia Dortmund have reached a total verbal agreement with Renato #Veiga ✔️ Dortmund now pushing to sign the 21 y/o left-back from Chelsea. #CFC Veiga, keen on the move to #BVB. Dortmund now trying to find an agreement with Chelsea about a loan deal with an… pic.twitter.com/PDWvXxX6hs — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 12, 2025

Veiga’s Struggles for Game Time

Since his £12 million move from FC Basel last summer, Veiga has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, contributing two goals. However, his opportunities in the Premier League have been limited, with just one start this season.

Maresca has made it clear he values Veiga, stating as recently as Friday, “Renato [Veiga] is our player, tomorrow he’ll play and we’re happy to have him with us.” However, Veiga’s lack of consistent game time has seemingly made him open to exploring new opportunities.

Dortmund’s Plans for Veiga

Dortmund’s interest in Veiga stems from an injury to their first-choice left-back, Ramy Bensebaini. With the Bundesliga side actively seeking reinforcements, Veiga has emerged as their preferred option. Talks reportedly focus on a loan deal with an option to buy, though Chelsea’s long-term contract with Veiga—lasting until 2031—means the club is under no immediate pressure to sell.

The move follows Dortmund’s failed attempt to sign Ian Maatsen permanently last summer, a transfer ultimately hijacked by Aston Villa. Now, Dortmund are keen to avoid a repeat as they push to finalise terms for Veiga.

Future Uncertainty

While Veiga’s potential move might alleviate his frustration over limited minutes, it raises questions about Chelsea’s squad management. Losing a young, promising player to a rival European club could impact their depth, particularly with Maresca’s reported satisfaction with the current squad.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

This is a player who showed immense promise when signed from FC Basel, and while he’s been on the periphery, his talent is undeniable.

Veiga’s lack of Premier League starts this season is frustrating, especially given the investment Chelsea made in securing him on a long-term deal. Fans are right to question why a player of his calibre hasn’t been utilised more, particularly in a position where depth is critical.

Dortmund’s interest is understandable—they see an opportunity to capitalise on a player who’s been underused. However, Chelsea allowing Veiga to leave, even on a loan deal with an option to buy, feels short-sighted. Players like Veiga need time and confidence, something Dortmund are likely to provide, potentially turning him into the player Chelsea hoped he would become.

Maresca’s comments suggest he wants Veiga to stay, but words mean little if actions don’t follow. For fans, the prospect of watching Veiga flourish at Dortmund while Chelsea struggle with squad rotation would only deepen the sense of regret.

Ultimately, this situation highlights a recurring issue at Chelsea: an inability to fully integrate young talent into the first team. If Veiga does leave, fans will watch his progress closely, hoping the club doesn’t come to rue another missed opportunity.