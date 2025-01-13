Report: Everton striker linked with move to Serie A title contenders

Calvert-Lewin’s Future in Doubt as Everton Face Transfer Pressure

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is at the centre of transfer speculation, with Serie A contenders Atalanta reportedly interested in securing the forward on a pre-contract agreement. Despite his current injury and a slow season with only two Premier League goals, the 27-year-old remains a target for several clubs, including Newcastle, Bournemouth, and West Ham.

With his contract expiring next summer, Everton are under mounting pressure to either extend his deal or risk losing him for free. As reported by TeamTalk, Atalanta are pushing to sign the England international either now or on a free transfer for next season.

Atalanta’s Push for Calvert-Lewin

Atalanta, currently third in Serie A and just two points behind Napoli, have sent representatives to Merseyside to explore the possibility of a January deal. Journalist Alan Nixon notes that the Italian club are determined to strengthen their squad for a title challenge and view Calvert-Lewin as a viable option.

It’s reported that Atalanta could secure the striker for next term but are also willing to negotiate for an immediate move if Everton agree. Such a deal could prove tempting for the Toffees, who face financial constraints under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Domestic Interest in Calvert-Lewin

In addition to Atalanta, Newcastle are reportedly “waiting” to make a move for Calvert-Lewin should he become available on a free transfer next summer. The Magpies were close to signing him last year and remain keen to bolster their attack.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are considering a January bid due to injuries to Enes Unal and Evanilson. Similarly, West Ham are monitoring the situation closely following Niclas Fullkrug’s long-term injury.

Everton’s Dilemma

Despite interest from several clubs, Everton remain reluctant to let Calvert-Lewin leave mid-season. With the team in a relegation battle and limited striking options—Beto is currently their only fit senior forward—the Toffees face a tough decision.

David Moyes’ recent reappointment as manager could play a role in Calvert-Lewin’s decision-making. Whether the player’s stance shifts under Moyes’ leadership or Atalanta submits a concrete bid, the situation is likely to develop quickly.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The prospect of losing Dominic Calvert-Lewin is both concerning and frustrating for Everton Supporters. While injuries have hampered his performances this season, his potential departure leaves the club in an even more precarious position.

The timing of Atalanta’s interest couldn’t be worse. With Everton battling relegation and their striking options already stretched thin, selling Calvert-Lewin mid-season feels like a gamble that could backfire spectacularly. Fans have seen how difficult it is to secure adequate replacements during the January window, especially given the club’s financial restrictions under profit and sustainability rules.

Moyes’ return as manager offers a glimmer of hope. Known for his ability to maximise resources and motivate players, Moyes could help rejuvenate Calvert-Lewin’s form and persuade him to stay. However, the allure of a title-challenging Atalanta or a high-profile move to Newcastle may be hard to resist for a player seeking stability and a fresh start.

Everton repeatedly linked with selling key players without clear plans for reinforcements. The uncertainty surrounding Beto’s future and the club’s financial position only heightens anxiety.

Ultimately, the situation highlights deeper issues within the club’s management. For Everton to move forward, they need to focus on retaining talent and rebuilding with a clear, long-term strategy—something that has eluded them in recent years.