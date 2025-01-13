Report: Chelsea target Spanish winger as talks with Deportivo intensify

Chelsea Submit Bid for Deportivo Winger Yeremay Hernandez

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Deportivo La Coruña winger Yeremay Hernandez, with reports from Relevo suggesting the club has submitted a firm offer for the 22-year-old. Hernandez has been in scintillating form in Spain’s second division this season, registering eight goals and three assists in 18 league appearances.

With interest growing from clubs across Europe, Chelsea’s persistence in negotiations highlights their intent to secure Hernandez, who has a €20 million (£16.8m) release clause.

Hernandez’s Stellar Form

Hernandez’s contributions have propelled Deportivo to a strong campaign, catching the attention of clubs from Germany, Italy, and La Liga. While Chelsea are reportedly keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge, other suitors can guarantee European football, which may sway the winger’s decision.

In a recent interview, Hernandez said, “I don’t know, I’m talking to my agent. I don’t know what’s going to happen, if I leave it will be to take a step forward.”

Chelsea’s Winger Options

Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea’s winger department is already well-stocked with talents like Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, and Noni Madueke. However, Mykhaylo Mudryk’s suspension following a failed drugs test leaves a temporary gap in their attacking depth, potentially creating room for Hernandez.

Despite their depth, Chelsea appear keen to explore options that could add a different dynamic to their squad. Whether they can meet Deportivo’s demands or provide Hernandez with sufficient playing time remains a question.

What Comes Next?

Relevo claims Chelsea have been in discussions for “some time” and have improved their initial offer after an earlier rejection. Still, Deportivo are unlikely to part with Hernandez unless the financial terms meet their expectations.

Hernandez’s reluctance to force an exit and his preference for regular playing time could complicate Chelsea’s pursuit. For now, the ball appears to be in Deportivo’s court, as they weigh up their options in this January transfer window.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

With eight goals and three assists this season, the winger’s numbers suggest a player on the rise, someone who could add both versatility and creativity to the squad.

One of the biggest appeals of Hernandez is his age—at 22, he is entering a crucial stage of development. Joining a club like Chelsea, known for fostering young talent, could elevate his game further. Yet, there is understandable scepticism about where he would fit into an already crowded winger roster.

The suspension of Mykhaylo Mudryk opens an immediate opportunity, but long-term, the path to consistent first-team football might not be as clear. Hernandez’s desire for regular minutes could be a sticking point, particularly with other clubs offering guaranteed European football.

For fans, the move signals Chelsea’s ambition to invest in promising talents rather than established stars. However, there is always a risk that such players may not transition smoothly to the Premier League. Still, if the deal goes through, Hernandez’s dynamic style and attacking output could quickly make him a fan favourite.

With negotiations reportedly advancing, this January window could yet see Chelsea bolster their attacking options in a way that excites supporters and sets the stage for the future.