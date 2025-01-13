“We Know What He’s Capable of” – Former Premier League Star Backs Graham Potter for West Ham Success

Former Premier League Forward Reacts to Graham Potter’s Arrival at West Ham United

The past few weeks have been full of twists and turns in the Premier League, with one of the most notable changes taking place at the London Stadium as West Ham United decided to part ways with Julen Lopetegui. Just days later, former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter was named as his replacement, bringing his 21-month spell away from management to an end.

The 49-year-old has signed a deal at West Ham until June 2027, but some have seen the move as a huge risk for the Hammers, who currently sit seven points clear of the relegation zone but with a huge injury list.

Former Liverpool, Leicester City and Aston Villa striker Emile Heskey spoke exclusively to EPL Index, and gave his thoughts on the appointment…

Premier League Proven

“We know what he is capable of,” began Heskey, “And he has performed well in the Premier League before.” It would be easy to remember the bad times, mostly at Everton, but it cannot be forgotten just how good Potter was at Brighton.

He had took over from Chris Hughton, who had done a brilliant job at Brighton himself, but ended up taking the club to a whole new level and guiding them to a 9th place finish in the Premier League.

Potter looked likely to build on that success in the 2022/23 season, where he had Brighton sitting 4th in the Premier League before being appointed as Chelsea head coach. However, this is where the problems began.

Potter’s Chelsea Struggles

“He was all over the place at Chelsea,” continued Heskey, “But that wasn’t his fault. It was more the club’s and he was destined to fail in that job.” It’s hard to argue with Heskey’s observations, with Todd Boehly’s takeover sending the club into absolute chaos and too many players to even fit in the dressing room!

His stint at Chelsea was still a mess nevertheless, winning just 7 of his 22 Premier League games at the club and being quickly replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

“The West Ham Way”

“People love to talk about the ‘West Ham Way’,” said Heskey, “He is more likely to get that out of them, for sure.” Potter has always received praise for his style of play and his ability as a coach above all, and this talented West Ham side have had all of their creativity taken off them for far too long now.

The likes of Jarred Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta all deserve the chance to really showcase their talents under a coach that will let them express themselves, which Potter will do.

West Ham fans should undoubtedly be excited by Potter’s arrival, especially considering their criticisms of Lopetegui and David Moyes’ tactics. It also marks a huge opportunity for Potter to get his career back on track, having previously been linked with jobs like Manchester United and the England National Team.