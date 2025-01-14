Report: Man Utd injury latest with tough games looming

Manchester United Injury Update: Luke Shaw and Mason Mount Latest News

Manchester United approach a crucial stage of their season with optimism, as injuries that have plagued the squad begin to ease. Ruben Amorim’s side recently impressed with an away draw at Liverpool, followed by a spirited FA Cup victory over Arsenal despite playing an hour with ten men. With Marcus Rashford recovered from illness and only three players still sidelined, United face winnable home fixtures against Southampton and Brighton in the coming week.

Mason Mount: Facing Another Lengthy Spell Out

Mason Mount’s time at Manchester United has been overshadowed by injuries, the latest being a thigh issue sustained during a match against Manchester City late last year. The midfielder, who joined United from Chelsea, has expressed his frustration, writing: “Words can’t portray how devastated I’m feeling right now… United fans, you may not know me too well yet, but one thing I can guarantee, I will never give up or lose faith.”

Amorim acknowledged Mount’s determination while emphasising the club’s support: “[Mount will be out for] several weeks. I don’t know the exact date but it’s going to be for long.” He added, “We are going to help him… it’s really hard for the player to be out for so long, and he’s trying really hard.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Luke Shaw: Another Setback for the Left-Back

Luke Shaw’s season has been disrupted by persistent injuries. After recovering from a lengthy lay-off, the left-back suffered a fresh setback in December. Initially described as a “small” issue, Shaw has yet to return to action.

Amorim reflected on the challenges Shaw and others face: “We will try to find a better way to recover these kind of guys like Mount and Luke Shaw because after a few weeks and a few months, they will be ready to cope with a lot of things.” Despite efforts to accelerate his recovery, Shaw’s return date remains unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Victor Lindelöf: Aiming for Late January Return

Victor Lindelöf’s fitness has also been an area of concern. The defender returned to the starting XI for United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham but lasted just 45 minutes before being withdrawn due to injury.

Amorim commented on the situation: “He has something we have to assess to say specifically what he has, but it’s tough to lose a player.” A week later, he elaborated: “Vic was recovering; training really well… But the game is a completely different world, so they have to have more time to train.”

Lindelöf’s targeted return date is late January 2025, offering a glimmer of hope as the defender works his way back to full fitness.

Potential return date: Late January 2025

Injury Challenges as United Push Forward

United’s improving injury outlook is a relief for Amorim, who continues to navigate the challenges of squad rotation. With Shaw, Mount, and Lindelöf working towards comebacks, the manager’s focus will be on maintaining momentum in both domestic and cup competitions. The upcoming home matches provide an opportunity to solidify their position while ensuring the injured trio has the time needed to return fully fit.