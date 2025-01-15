Report: How Arsenal could line up against Spurs tonight

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs Tottenham: Team News and Updates

The north London derby takes centre stage tonight as Arsenal face Tottenham in a Premier League encounter loaded with significance. With both sides battling injuries, the Gunners are forced to reassess their options.

Fitness Updates and Expected Returns

Arsenal are set to have Jorginho and Jurrien Timber available after both players limped off during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United. Manager Mikel Arteta clarified their situations, stating, “He (Jorginho) was cramping when we played extra time. Jurrien was exactly the same. He’s fine.”

Meanwhile, Riccardo Calafiori could return to the squad, having missed the United loss due to a minor injury. Arteta added, “His thing is not too much but we need another day or two. We’re playing every three days and 24 hours, which becomes really important because they’re not long-term injuries in that case, for example.”

Changes in Attack

With Gabriel Jesus sidelined by a serious knee injury and Bukayo Saka nursing a hamstring problem, Raheem Sterling is expected to make his first start since December. Sterling impressed off the bench against United and may be given a run of games to find his rhythm after recovering from his own knee issue.

Predicted Arsenal Lineup

Arteta is likely to stick with a 4-3-3 formation to maintain balance in both attack and defence:

Predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli.

Unavailable: Jesus (knee), Saka (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee).

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT, Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London.

Broadcast: TNT Sports and Discovery+ for live streaming.