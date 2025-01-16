Preview: Man Utd Look to Build on Recent Form Against Southampton

Manchester United Host Southampton: Can They Build on Promising Form?

Manchester United face Southampton tonight in a crucial Premier League encounter at Old Trafford. Following a strong start to 2025, the Red Devils are aiming to consolidate their momentum against a struggling Saints side. Southampton’s perilous position in the league table adds to the significance of the match as both teams chase vastly different objectives.

Building Momentum at Old Trafford

Man Utd have made a positive start to the year. A hard-fought draw at Anfield was followed by a thrilling FA Cup victory over Arsenal on penalties, achieved despite playing with 10 men for an hour. Manager Rúben Amorim will now demand consistency as they face a Southampton side in dire form.

Southampton, managed by Ivan Jurić, have only managed two points from their last 30 available in the league. Though they secured a morale-boosting FA Cup win over Swansea City, their Premier League campaign remains bleak, with relegation looking increasingly likely.

Key Details: Date, Time, and Venue

Manchester United vs Southampton is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight, Thursday, 16 January 2025. The game will take place at Old Trafford, providing a fortress-like backdrop where United will look to dominate proceedings.

How to Watch the Match

Fans in the UK can tune into TNT Sports for live coverage of the match. Alternatively, the contest will be available via live stream on the Discovery+ app and website, ensuring fans can catch the action from anywhere.

Team News and Possible Line-Ups

Manchester United:

United will be without Diogo Dalot, who serves a one-game suspension after his red card against Arsenal. Marcus Rashford’s involvement remains uncertain amidst ongoing contract discussions. Amad Diallo is likely to step into the right wing-back role, with defensive reinforcements like Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia potentially featuring after a draining 120-minute FA Cup clash.

Alejandro Garnacho’s impressive form could earn him a starting spot, while Joshua Zirkzee might lead the line in place of Rasmus Højlund. Toby Collyer remains a bench option for Amorim.

Southampton:

Southampton’s squad stability remains unchanged, with Jack Stephens and Ross Stewart unavailable. Flynn Downes could bolster the midfield, but Jurić is unlikely to deviate significantly from his current lineup.

Predictions and Expectations

Bruno Fernandes underlined the importance of this fixture immediately after United’s victory over Arsenal, recognising the need to capitalise on their promising start to the year. While United have proven their mettle against top teams like Man City, Liverpool, and Arsenal, performances against lower-ranked sides have been inconsistent.

For Southampton, the season has been a litany of struggles. The Saints have managed only one win in their last 20 league games, making United overwhelming favourites. Anything less than a comfortable win for the Red Devils could undermine the optimism generated since the turn of the year.

Prediction: Manchester United to win 2-0.

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, United have dominated this fixture. Out of 134 meetings:

Man Utd wins: 69

Draws: 37

Southampton wins: 28

With history and form on their side, Manchester United have every reason to approach tonight’s game with confidence. For Southampton, it’s another daunting chapter in an already arduous season.