Player Ratings: Amad Hattrick Flips Script at Old Trafford

Dramatic Late Show at Old Trafford: Man United Turn the Tide Against Southampton

Manchester United’s recent Premier League outing against Southampton was a theatrical showcase of football’s unpredictable charm, ending in a 3-1 victory that flattered the hosts. Despite trailing for the majority of the game, United’s fortunes were reversed in the dying minutes thanks to a sensational hat-trick from Amad Diallo.

Southampton’s Dominance Unrewarded

The Saints, who have struggled for goals this season, started the match with purpose and aggression. They were the better team in the first half, creating numerous chances but only managing to convert one—a fortuitous own goal by United’s Manuel Ugarte just before the break. This goal was a moment of misfortune for Ugarte, who inadvertently redirected a corner kick into his own net, leaving the score at 1-0 as the teams headed into halftime.

United’s Set-Piece Struggles Continue

Manchester United’s vulnerability at set pieces was once again on display. Despite the presence of stalwarts like Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, United added an own goal to their season’s tally of set-piece blunders. The ironic chants of “We’ve scored a goal” from the Southampton fans highlighted the moment’s embarrassment for United.

Amad Diallo: United’s Hero

As the match approached its climax, United seemed destined for a disappointing defeat. However, Amad Diallo, the young winger who has become a recurring saviour for the team this season, stepped up spectacularly. He first levelled the score with a clever finish under Aaron Ramsdale. In the game’s final throes, Diallo completed his hat-trick, first with a volley set up by Christian Eriksen, and then capitalising on a defensive error to seal a memorable 3-1 victory.

Player Ratings from a Night of High Drama

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Andre Onana – 8

– 8 CB: Leny Yoro – 4

– 4 CB: Matthijs de Ligt – 6

– 6 CB: Lisandro Martinez – 5

– 5 RWB: Amad Diallo – 10

– 10 CM: Manuel Ugarte – 6

– 6 CM: Kobbie Mainoo – 6

– 6 LWB: Noussair Mazraoui – 7

– 7 RF: Alejandro Garnacho – 6

– 6 ST: Rasmus Hojlund – 5

– 5 LF: Bruno Fernandes – 7

– 7 Substitutes: Antony – 5, Joshua Zirkzee – 7, Toby Collyer – 6.5

Southampton Player Ratings (3-4-1-2)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale – 5

– 5 CB: James Bree – 6

– 6 CB: Jan Bednarek – 6

– 6 CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis – 5

– 5 RWB: Yukinari Sugawara – 6

– 6 CM: Lesley Ugochukwu – 7.5

– 7.5 CM: Joe Aribo – 7.5

– 7.5 LWB: Kyle Walker-Peters – 6.5

– 6.5 AM: Mateus Fernandes – 7

– 7 Substitutes: Will Smallbone – 5, Flynn Downs – 5, Adam Armstrong – 5

Player of the Match – Amad Diallo (Man Utd)