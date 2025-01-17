Report: How Liverpool could line up against Brentford this weekend

Liverpool’s Predicted Lineup Against Brentford: Injury Updates and Team News

Liverpool’s Premier League title charge faces another test as they travel to west London for a clash with Brentford. Manager Arne Slot may consider shuffling his starting eleven, bolstered by the squad’s depth and fitness.

Key Decisions in Attack

Following their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, where substitutes Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas played pivotal roles in salvaging a point, Jota’s inclusion in the starting XI appears likely. The Portuguese forward, who scored from a Tsimikas-delivered corner, could line up in attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo. Darwin Nunez’s return from suspension provides further firepower, but Slot’s preference for fluid attacking rotations means a final decision will hinge on tactical priorities.

Defensive Adjustments

Tsimikas’ impressive cameo could see him start at left-back, potentially replacing Andy Robertson. The defensive core remains solid, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk set to continue their partnership, flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right.

Midfield Dynamics

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to anchor the midfield, offering creativity and control. Dominik Szoboszlai will likely operate further forward, supporting Liverpool’s dynamic front line.

Injury and Availability Update

Joe Gomez remains Liverpool’s only notable absentee due to injury. The squad otherwise enjoys a clean bill of health, providing Slot with a wealth of options.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Jota

Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Saturday, 18 January 2025

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

TV and Live Stream: Unavailable in the UK