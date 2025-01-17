Guardiola Faces Tough Test at Ipswich This Weekend

Man City’s Rocky Road to Ipswich

Following a surprising draw against Brentford, Manchester City are set to take on Ipswich Town this Sunday at Portman Road. Despite holding a two-goal lead as the match neared its conclusion, City saw their advantage slip in the final moments, resulting in a 2-2 stalemate. This disappointing result has left Pep Guardiola’s squad in sixth place in the Premier League standings, with the potential to be overtaken by Aston Villa and Bournemouth this weekend.

Ipswich’s Resilience Against the Giants

Ipswich, have already demonstrated their ability to disrupt the league’s hierarchy by securing points against formidable opponents like Manchester United and Chelsea. However, they are coming off a recent 2-0 defeat to Brighton, highlighting a season of mixed fortunes. The upcoming fixture presents another opportunity to thwart one of the league’s powerhouses.

Broadcast Details: Catch the Action Live

Fans can tune into the match on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. For those on the move, the game will also be available via a live stream on the Sky Go app.

Team Dynamics and Expected Line-ups

Ipswich will miss several key players due to injuries, including Samuel Szmodics and Axel Tuanzebe. Kalvin Phillips is also unavailable to play against his parent club, adding to the hosts’ challenges. Conversely, Manchester City will be without Rodri, and John Stones remains a doubt. However, there is a glimmer of hope as Oscar Bobb and Ruben Dias have been active in training sessions. In light of recent developments, Kyle Walker’s potential absence, following his request to leave City, adds an extra layer of complexity to Guardiola’s strategy.

Prediction and Historical Context

Man City’s recent improvement in form and the potential return of key players should make the defending champions favourites for this game. Ipswich should still make this a difficult game for Pep Guardiola’s men. Prediction: 3-1 Man City win.