Report: Salah’s Liverpool future in doubt amid Saudi move claims

Mo Salah Edging Towards Saudi Move: What It Means for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool is once again a topic of intense speculation after fresh negotiations surfaced, as reported by Samuel Bannister in Teamtalk. Salah, whose contract expires at the end of the current season, could be on the brink of leaving Anfield. Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have reportedly positioned themselves as favourites to secure his signature, with claims suggesting a deal is “99 per cent” complete.

Salah’s Liverpool Legacy and Contract Stalemate

Liverpool fans have had the privilege of watching Salah deliver one of his finest seasons yet. Despite his incredible form, the Egyptian forward has publicly acknowledged that no contract renewal agreement is close. Liverpool have made a two-year contract offer, but Salah’s aspirations, both financial and personal, appear to be diverging from the club’s current terms.

Salah remains a coveted asset for clubs around the globe, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly offering a three-year deal as a fallback option. However, the Saudi Pro League seems intent on making Salah their next marquee signing. According to KSA Sports journalist Khaled Al-Shenaif, Al Hilal president Fahad bin Nafel and Saudi Pro League vice-chairman Saad Al Lazeez are in London to finalise Salah’s transfer alongside another significant signing.

Al-Shenaif claimed, “Salah is 99 per cent an Al Hilal player, while Virgil van Dijk is very close. Everything has been agreed upon; the only thing left is for both players to sign.”

Financial Lure of Saudi Arabia

Salah’s reported salary at Al Hilal would be a staggering £625,000 per week. While PSG might still present a tempting European offer, Saudi Arabia’s financial muscle and their vision for football’s global future make the Pro League an appealing destination. Salah has been linked with the Saudi league since 2023, with Al-Ittihad previously attempting a record-breaking bid.

Al Hilal’s pursuit of Salah could be seen as part of their strategy to replace Neymar, whose time in Saudi Arabia has been marred by injuries. With the 2025 Club World Cup in sight, Al Hilal are determined to bolster their squad, and Salah represents the perfect blend of experience and star power.

Potential Impact on Liverpool’s Plans

If Salah departs, Liverpool would be faced with a daunting task of replacing not just his goals but also his leadership on and off the pitch. Adding to the unease, Al-Shenaif’s comments included Virgil van Dijk as another potential target for Al Hilal. However, Van Dijk is reportedly close to extending his contract at Anfield, providing some reassurance to the Liverpool faithful.

Liverpool have recently been linked with several transfer targets, including Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller as a potential midfield solution, while Luis Diaz is also in line for a contract extension. Still, the departure of a talisman like Salah would be a seismic shift, forcing the club to accelerate their long-term planning.

Clubs in the Race for Salah

While Al Hilal appears to be in pole position, other clubs remain in contention. Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on Salah, as they often look to capitalise on free transfer opportunities. PSG continue to be a strong European suitor, while Inter and Juventus have also been named as potential destinations for the Egyptian forward. Even MLS side San Diego FC has emerged as an outside candidate, leveraging their Egyptian-born British billionaire owner to tempt Salah.

However, it is the Saudi Pro League that remains Salah’s most likely destination, especially given his strong relationships with key figures in Middle Eastern football. Al Hilal’s ambition to lead the league’s global charge makes them an ideal fit for Salah, who could help further elevate the league’s profile.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Liverpool supporter’s perspective, the potential departure of Mohamed Salah would be a bitter pill to swallow. Over the years, Salah has become synonymous with Liverpool’s modern success, playing a pivotal role in the club’s Champions League triumph and long-awaited Premier League title.

Many fans would argue that Salah still has plenty to offer at the highest level. His dream of winning the Ballon d’Or aligns perfectly with Liverpool’s ambitions to compete for major honours. While the financial allure of Saudi Arabia is undeniable, supporters would hope that Salah prioritises his footballing legacy over monetary gains.

The mention of Virgil van Dijk in the same conversation raises additional concerns. Losing both Salah and the club captain in quick succession would create a leadership vacuum, potentially derailing Liverpool’s progress under Arne Slot.

However, if Salah’s departure is inevitable, fans will demand significant reinvestment in the squad. The likes of Kylian Mbappé or another high-profile replacement would be expected to soften the blow. For now, Liverpool fans can only hope that the club’s management pulls out all the stops to convince Salah to stay.