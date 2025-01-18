Report: Arsenal Hunt for Key Addition This January

Arsenal’s Strategic Move: Eyeing Yoane Wissa Amidst Striker Search

Gunners’ Transfer Tactics

Arsenal’s quest for striking reinforcements has led them to Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, a revelation in the Premier League this season with a commendable tally of 110 career goals. With injuries sidelining key players Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, confirmed the urgent need for offensive additions. As reported by The Telegraph, while Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko are on the radar, Wissa emerges as a potential cost-effective solution.

Impact on Arsenal’s Season

Wissa’s potential arrival at Arsenal could significantly bolster their attacking options. The DR Congo international has proven his versatility across the front three, a trait that makes him particularly valuable. With an impressive record of 11 goals in 18 matches this season, he has softened the blow from Ivan Toney’s departure to Al-Ahli, demonstrating his ability to adapt and excel under pressure.

Financial Considerations in the Striker Market

While other targets like Sesko and Gyokeres could command fees north of £50m, and Isak’s price possibly exceeding £100m, Wissa represents a financially prudent option. With less than 18 months on his current contract and in peak form, he offers both immediate impact and potential resale value, should Arsenal decide to capitalise on his talents in the future.

