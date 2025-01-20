Report: Amorim Calls Current Man Utd Side “Maybe the Worst in History”

Amorim Reflects on Man Utd’s Struggles: Is This the Worst Team in Their History?

Manchester United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, delivered a brutally honest assessment of his side following their latest defeat, describing the team as “maybe the worst” in the club’s storied 147-year history. After a dismal 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford, the pressure mounts on the Portuguese tactician as United’s season continues to unravel.

Dire Form and Mounting Pressure

The numbers paint a bleak picture. Amorim’s side have secured only 11 points from 11 league matches since he succeeded Erik ten Hag in November. United’s latest setback means they’ve suffered four defeats in their last five Premier League home games. Sitting in 13th place, they’re a staggering ten points above the relegation zone but remain seven points adrift of the top ten. For a club of United’s stature, such mediocrity is unthinkable.

“In [the past] 10 games in the Premier League, we won two,” Amorim acknowledged. “Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me.” His candour was striking: “We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines.”

Despite Bruno Fernandes converting a penalty to level the scores early on, United were outplayed. Kaoru Mitoma restored Brighton’s lead, while a catastrophic error from goalkeeper Andre Onana gifted Georginio Rutter the visitors’ third goal.

Historical Perspective: Is This United’s Worst Team?

Amorim’s remark about his team being “the worst” may seem extreme, but statistical comparisons offer little comfort. At this stage of the season, only 13 United sides have amassed fewer points in the club’s history, the most recent being in 1986-87. Other damning records include:

Six home defeats in their opening 12 Premier League matches, their worst start at Old Trafford since the 1893-94 campaign.

Conceding the first goal in five consecutive league matches at home, equalling an unwanted record set as recently as 2023.

Ten defeats in their first 22 league games—the earliest they’ve reached double figures for losses since the 1989-90 season under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Though relegation remains improbable, Amorim’s admission last month that it was a “possibility” underscores the severity of United’s plight.

BBC pundit Leon Osman described Amorim’s comments as “a really bold statement,” adding: “No one wants to be known as the worst team to ever play for the club. He’s probably honest and on the mark.”

Unyielding Philosophy Amid Adversity

Amorim’s determination to adhere to his principles, even in the face of mounting criticism, reflects his resilience. Before the Brighton match, he sought advice from Sir Alex Ferguson, who urged him to “keep positive.” However, positivity is proving elusive as defeats pile up.

The former Sporting CP manager’s preference for a 3-4-3 formation—a system that brought him success in Portugal—has not translated to the Premier League. “I knew it was going to be hard to put a completely new idea in the moment,” Amorim admitted. “But when you lose games and don’t win three games in a row, it becomes really hard.”

Despite the challenges, Amorim is resolute. “I am not going to change, no matter what,” he stated. He conceded that both he and the players are underperforming. “Everybody here is underperforming, and we have to accept that. It is unacceptable to lose so many games. The opponents are better than us in many details.”

Rebuilding and Preparing for Change

United’s struggles extend beyond tactics. A significant overhaul of the squad appears inevitable. Reports suggest a host of players could depart in the summer. Brazilian winger Antony, the club’s second-most expensive signing at £81.3m, is attracting interest from Real Betis. Defender Tyrell Malacia, midfielder Christian Eriksen, and Victor Lindelöf are also expected to move on when their contracts expire.

Casemiro, United’s highest earner at £375,000 per week, could be sold if a suitable offer materialises. The 32-year-old midfielder has not featured since December’s defeat to Newcastle. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s future remains uncertain, with Amorim remarking: “Rashford is out at this moment. I am not going to put a player in I don’t believe is best for the team.”

Young talents like Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are viewed as key assets. Garnacho has drawn interest from Chelsea and other top clubs, but United are keen to retain the promising forward. The club’s focus may shift towards nurturing younger players rather than splashing out on high-profile but inconsistent signings.

A glimmer of hope lies in the imminent signing of 17-year-old Paraguayan defender Diego Leon, who could mark the start of a new recruitment strategy prioritising long-term potential over short-term fixes.

Goalkeeping Woes Continue

Andre Onana’s form epitomises United’s erratic season. The Cameroonian goalkeeper alternates between brilliance and calamity. His costly error against Brighton—failing to secure a routine cross—summed up the team’s inconsistency. Amorim defended his keeper, stating: “It’s like the team – ups and downs. Really high ups and really low downs.”

United’s struggles have been exacerbated by a porous defence and a midfield lacking cohesion. The absence of players like Casemiro and a misfiring attack have compounded their issues, leaving Amorim with a daunting task to turn things around.

Hope Amidst Turmoil

Despite their dire circumstances, United retain a loyal fan base and a legacy of resilience. Amorim’s candour may alienate some players, but it reflects his commitment to accountability and transparency. For the club to emerge from this crisis, significant changes are required—both on and off the pitch.

As United prepare for their next fixture, the spotlight remains firmly on Amorim and his ability to navigate this tumultuous period. Whether this season will be remembered as a turning point or a nadir in the club’s history depends on how quickly they can rediscover their identity and ambition.