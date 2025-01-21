Report: Tottenham injury update reveals squad stretched thin

Spurs Injury Update: Latest News on Solanke, Johnson, and Bissouma

Tottenham Hotspur’s injury list is growing, creating significant challenges for Ange Postecoglou as his team struggles to find form. Following a disheartening 3-2 defeat to Everton, Spurs’ woes extend beyond their recent results. The injury crisis within the squad is now impossible to ignore.

With crucial games against Hoffenheim in the Europa League and Leicester City in the Premier League on the horizon, Tottenham’s depth will be put to the test. Below, we break down the latest updates on Spurs’ injury concerns.

Dominic Solanke Faces Weeks on the Sidelines

Dominic Solanke, one of Spurs’ key attacking players, was absent during the Everton defeat after sustaining a knee injury during training. Postecoglou described the incident as unfortunate and suggested that Solanke may be out for several weeks.

“He just sort of went to shoot on his own and sort of twisted it, so we don’t think it’s serious, but probably a few weeks at this stage from what I’ve heard,” said the Spurs boss.

Potential return date: Unknown

Brennan Johnson Recovery Timelines

Brennan Johnson also missed the Everton match, sidelined by a muscle strain picked up during the North London derby against Arsenal earlier this month.

Postecoglou provided clarity on Johnson’s status, adding, “He did it in the second half against Arsenal the other night. So yeah, we’re looking at three to four weeks.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Yves Bissouma Close to a Return

Midfield maestro Yves Bissouma sat out the Everton game due to a knock but is expected to recover in time for the weekend clash against Leicester City. Postecoglou sounded optimistic about the Mali international’s return.

“Biss was a knock, we’re hoping that he should be right by next weekend,” he explained.

Potential return date: Sunday, 26 January 2025, vs Leicester

Updates on Spurs’ Other Injured Stars

The broader picture for Tottenham remains concerning, with several other first-team players nursing injuries.

Rodrigo Bentancur: Suffered a concussion during the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool but assured fans he was “all good.” He still needs to complete concussion protocols.

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Fraser Forster: Back in training after illness but faces an uphill battle to reclaim his spot from Antonin Kinsky.

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Timo Werner: A hamstring issue from the FA Cup win over Tamworth has ruled Werner out for at least a month.

Potential return date: Unknown

Potential return date: Unknown

Micky van de Ven: The Dutch defender, absent since October, is aiming for a return by the end of January.

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Cristian Romero: The Argentine centre-back is sidelined with a quad injury and could also return later this month.

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Potential return date: January/February 2025

Destiny Udogie: Suffered a hamstring injury against Wolves and has been out for six weeks.

Potential return date: Unknown

Potential return date: Unknown

Guglielmo Vicario: The first-choice goalkeeper underwent surgery for a broken ankle in November, and his recovery timeline remains unclear.

Potential return date: Unknown

Potential return date: Unknown

Wilson Odobert: Underwent hamstring surgery in November and has only made six appearances since joining from Burnley.

Potential return date: Unknown

Potential return date: Unknown

What Spurs’ Injury Crisis Means

Tottenham’s lengthy injury list highlights the growing strain on Postecoglou’s squad. With crucial fixtures ahead and minimal room for error, Spurs’ depth will be tested to its limits.

The manager’s tactical acumen and ability to rally his depleted squad will determine whether Spurs can emerge from this turbulent period. Supporters will hope that key players like Solanke and Bissouma can return swiftly, while the team’s performances remain under close scrutiny.