Report: Arsenal Battle Mounting Injuries in Crucial Season Stretch

Arsenal Injury Latest: Saliba, Calafiori, and Nwaneri Among Key Absentees

Arsenal’s campaign continues to stutter under the weight of injuries and mounting pressure. While Mikel Arteta’s side sparked optimism with a midweek victory over Tottenham, their inability to hold a two-goal advantage against Aston Villa on Saturday further compounded their troubles. A 2-2 draw leaves them six points adrift of Liverpool at the Premier League summit, with a game in hand doing little to ease concerns.

Add to this an FA Cup exit and the uphill task of overcoming a two-goal deficit to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, and it’s clear Arsenal’s season hangs by a thread. Injuries to key players have played a significant role in this faltering campaign.

Here’s the latest on Arsenal’s injury concerns.

Saliba’s Absence Raises Defensive Concerns

William Saliba’s importance to Arsenal’s defensive solidity cannot be overstated. The French centre-back missed the Villa clash after sustaining a hamstring issue during the victory over Spurs. Arteta voiced his concern, stating he was “very worried” about Saliba’s condition. Reports suggest he could return in early February, but his absence has left Arsenal vulnerable at the back.

Potential return date: Early February

Calafiori Edges Closer to Fitness

Riccardo Calafiori’s unavailability has been another setback for Arsenal’s defensive options. Sidelined since missing games against Manchester United and Tottenham, the Italian full-back is reportedly nearing a return. Arteta hinted last week that Calafiori isn’t far from rejoining the squad.

Potential return date: Late January or early February

Nwaneri Back in Training

Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal’s teenage sensation, has not featured since his goal-scoring performance against Brighton in early January. However, the midfielder has recently resumed training, offering hope he could be available soon.

Potential return date: Unknown

Long-Term Absences Continue to Mount

Arsenal’s defensive woes extend to Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White. Tomiyasu has managed just six minutes of action this season following a knee injury, with no clear timeline for his return. Meanwhile, White is progressing steadily after knee surgery in November. Arteta expressed optimism about White’s recovery, suggesting he might return before the month’s end.

Tomiyasu return date: Unknown

White return date: Late January

Saka and Jesus Out for the Long Haul

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus are set to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. Saka, who underwent surgery for a hamstring injury in December, is unlikely to feature before March. Gabriel Jesus, sidelined with an ACL injury sustained in the FA Cup, is not expected back until summer 2025, dealing a major blow to Arsenal’s attacking options.

Saka return date: March 2025 (earliest)

Jesus return date: Summer 2025

A Season in the Balance

Arsenal’s injuries have stretched Arteta’s squad to breaking point. As the Gunners look to salvage their campaign, the fitness of key players like Saliba and Saka could prove decisive. Whether Arsenal can weather this storm remains to be seen, but the latest updates highlight the scale of the challenge ahead.