Report: Nottingham Forest lead Arsenal in race for Wolves forward

Nottingham Forest Lead Arsenal in Pursuit of Wolves Star Matheus Cunha

Nottingham Forest are poised to outpace Arsenal in the race for Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha. As reported by TeamTalk, Forest are growing increasingly confident of securing the services of the 25-year-old, with talks accelerating in what could become a record-breaking move for the club.

Forest’s Ambitious Campaign

This season has been nothing short of extraordinary for Nottingham Forest. Under the guidance of Nuno Espírito Santo, Forest have propelled themselves into the title-chasing pack, sitting just six points behind league leaders Liverpool. Their determination to secure a Champions League spot has sparked significant investment from owner Evangelos Marinakis, whose ambition to see the club thrive on the European stage is evident.

The potential acquisition of Cunha is a clear signal of Forest’s intent. With 10 goals and four assists already this season, the Brazilian forward has been a standout performer, blending creativity and firepower. Despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, Forest believe they can lure Cunha to The City Ground, with sources close to the player suggesting he’s intrigued by Forest’s European prospects.

Cunha’s Frustrations at Wolves

Cunha’s situation at Wolves appears increasingly tenuous. His evident frustration during Wolves’ 3-1 defeat to Chelsea, where he assisted the team’s only goal, has added fuel to speculation about his departure. After the match, Cunha reportedly went straight down the tunnel, an act criticised by new Wolves manager Pereira.

“He can be frustrated because he wants to win, but everybody in the team wants to win,” Pereira said post-match. While Wolves are keen to retain their star player, sources suggest the Brazilian has made it clear he’s ready to join a club competing in Europe’s top competitions.

Record-Breaking Bid on the Horizon

Forest are prepared to table a club-record bid, with reports indicating an offer of up to £60 million is imminent. If successful, this deal would eclipse their current record fee of just over £40 million for Elliot Anderson last summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest appears focused elsewhere, with Mikel Arteta seeking a traditional No.9 following Gabriel Jesus’ injury. Linked names like Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, and Alexander Isak suggest the Gunners may prioritise other targets, leaving Forest with a clear path to land Cunha.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Matheus Cunha embodies exactly what Forest need to push on in their pursuit of Champions League football. His ability to score and assist makes him an invaluable asset, and at 25 years old, he’s entering his prime.

The £60 million price tag may seem hefty, but Marinakis has shown he’s unafraid to spend big to deliver results. For supporters, this is a clear statement of intent. Bringing in a player of Cunha’s calibre is not just about improving the squad—it’s about establishing Forest as a legitimate force in English football.

Moreover, Cunha’s reported willingness to join Forest underscores the club’s meteoric rise. Competing with Arsenal and Chelsea for a top-tier player would have been unthinkable a few years ago, but this season’s remarkable performances have shifted the narrative.

Critics may point to Cunha’s frustrations at Wolves as a concern, but his passion to win aligns perfectly with Forest’s ambitious ethos. If Nuno Espírito Santo can harness Cunha’s talent and channel his hunger into results, this could prove to be a transformational signing for the club.