Ruben Amorim Faces Challenges as United’s January Plans Stall

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United Frustration Signals Deeper Issues

Manchester United’s lack of activity in the January transfer window has left new manager Ruben Amorim increasingly frustrated. As reported by the Manchester Evening News (MEN), United’s financial situation has severely restricted their ability to strengthen the squad this winter. While United insist Amorim was fully briefed before accepting the role, sources suggest he was unaware of the full extent of the club’s constraints.

Financial Struggles Hamper United’s Ambitions

United’s recent financial disclosures highlight their difficulties. In a letter to The 1958 fan group, the club admitted they are “in danger of failing to comply with profitability and sustainability rules/financial fair play requirements in future years.” With reported losses of £319 million over the past three years, the situation is, by their own admission, “not sustainable.”

The club’s financial predicament has led to a clear transfer stance: sales must be made to finance new arrivals. However, United remain adamant that they will only sell players out of choice, rather than being forced into a fire sale.

Despite this assertion, reports indicate that Alejandro Garnacho, one of United’s brightest young talents, could be available for the right price. CIES Football Observatory has valued the winger at £73.76 million, and he is attracting interest from Chelsea and Napoli. Given Garnacho’s importance to United’s attacking play, losing him would represent a significant backward step.

Key Players’ Futures in Doubt

Garnacho is not the only player facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford. Antony is expected to leave on loan, while Marcus Rashford has reportedly expressed a desire for a “new challenge.” Tyrell Malacia could also depart before the transfer deadline on February 3.

When asked whether Garnacho’s involvement in United’s 2-1 Europa League win over Rangers marked his last appearance for the club, Amorim remained diplomatic: “No, I’m focused on the games and he’s here, he’s a player for Manchester United. Was really important for us today and let’s see in the next days.”

This uncertainty extends beyond player sales. Despite their need for reinforcements, United have yet to make a single signing 24 days into the transfer window. Discussions have been held over Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, but significant movement appears unlikely until the final week.

Attacking Concerns Persist

Amorim has publicly bemoaned United’s lack of goals, yet questions have been raised over the club’s previous attacking investments. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee were signed in successive summers for a combined £108.5 million, but their returns have been underwhelming. Between them, they have only five Premier League goals this season. Zirkzee is currently on an eight-game goalless streak, while Hojlund, who was dropped by Amorim last week, has failed to score in his last ten matches.

United’s struggles are reflected in their league position. They currently sit 13th in the Premier League, far from the Champions League places. While they remain in contention in the FA Cup and Europa League, their domestic form suggests deeper structural issues within the club.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Frustration levels among Manchester United supporters are reaching new heights. The club’s refusal—or inability—to act in the transfer window is concerning, especially given their underwhelming performances this season. Amorim’s frustrations are entirely justified, as any manager inheriting this squad would expect backing to fix glaring weaknesses.

United fans will be particularly worried about Garnacho’s potential departure. With Rashford also considering his future and Antony failing to deliver, selling one of their most promising attackers seems counterproductive. The argument that sales are ‘by choice’ rather than necessity doesn’t hold much weight when a club of United’s stature is struggling to stay afloat financially.

The lack of goals has been a major problem, yet United spent over £100 million on strikers who have not delivered. Hojlund was signed as a long-term project, but Zirkzee’s arrival was meant to ease the burden—so far, neither have lived up to expectations.

For now, the Old Trafford faithful will have to watch nervously as the transfer window nears its conclusion. With their current trajectory, United cannot afford to stand still. The longer this inactivity continues, the harder it will be for Amorim to turn things around.