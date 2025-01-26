Fulham vs Man United preview: Match details, TV channel and how to watch live

Fulham Eye United Scalp Under the Lights

Craven Cottage hosts a compelling late kick-off as Fulham welcome Manchester United in a Premier League showdown. Marco Silva’s side were left ruing missed chances on the opening night of the season, when they should have left Old Trafford with all three points. Now, with United struggling for rhythm, Fulham sense an opportunity.

United’s Inconsistencies Continue

Since that August meeting, Manchester United have undergone a managerial change, but Ruben Amorim’s arrival has yet to instil sustained improvement. While individual brilliance has rescued results at times, questions linger over their cohesion and ability to control games.

Fulham’s Belief at Home

Silva’s men, meanwhile, continue to impress. Well-drilled and tactically astute, they’ve turned Craven Cottage into an intimidating ground for visitors. A victory here would further cement their ambitions in the top half and send a statement to the league.

Where to Watch Fulham vs Manchester United