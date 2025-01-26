Alexander-Arnold Contract Talks Continue as Madrid Intensify Pursuit

Liverpool Determined to Retain Alexander-Arnold Amid Madrid’s Persistent Interest

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future remains one of the defining questions for Liverpool this season. With Real Madrid intensifying their pursuit, the club is under pressure to secure a new contract for the 26-year-old right-back. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Madrid’s admiration for Alexander-Arnold has escalated beyond typical transfer interest—describing it as an “obsession.”

The Spanish giants have identified him as their primary target for 2025, with the intention of signing him on a free transfer. Liverpool, however, are determined to keep hold of their homegrown star and are expected to push hard for an extension in the coming months.

Madrid’s Relentless Pursuit of Alexander-Arnold

Romano detailed the situation in his latest YouTube update, outlining Real Madrid’s long-term strategy: “The expectations since December is for nothing to happen in January. I don’t expect any move for Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

“Real Madrid tried to approach Liverpool at the beginning of the window, but they understood immediately that for Liverpool it was not the case to negotiate, 20, 25, 30 million… Liverpool want to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold and want to try to extend his contract till the end of the season, until they have a chance. Liverpool will try and try and try.”

This persistence underlines Madrid’s belief that Alexander-Arnold could be a cornerstone of their team for years to come. With Dani Carvajal struggling with injuries, the Liverpool right-back is seen as the ideal successor to the Spaniard.

Liverpool’s Challenge in Securing a New Contract

Despite Madrid’s pressure, Liverpool remain hopeful of convincing Alexander-Arnold to stay. However, negotiations are complex, with financial and leadership considerations playing a role. Romano reported:

“Real Madrid remain absolutely, absolutely convinced and confident that they can bring Trent to the club in the summer on a free transfer.”

Alexander-Arnold is reportedly seeking a deal that reflects his status within the squad, with figures around €400,000 per week (£339,000) being mentioned—similar to Jude Bellingham’s contract at Madrid. Furthermore, there are indications that he wants a minimum three-year extension, coupled with assurances about his long-term leadership role at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk’s eventual departure will create a vacancy in the captaincy, and Alexander-Arnold is widely seen as the natural successor. Whether Liverpool can match both his financial and career ambitions remains to be seen.

Impact Beyond Alexander-Arnold’s Future

The uncertainty surrounding Alexander-Arnold is not the only contract issue Liverpool face. Mohamed Salah’s future is also up in the air, with the Egyptian forward yet to agree to an extension beyond this season. His departure would be another significant loss for the club, particularly if coupled with Alexander-Arnold leaving for Madrid.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has reported that Liverpool are considering accelerating their pursuit of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. The Reds are aware of growing interest from rival clubs and may move ahead of schedule to secure their defensive target.

With multiple contract situations unresolved and Madrid’s aggressive approach, Liverpool’s transfer strategy in the coming months will be crucial in shaping the squad under Arne Slot.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The idea of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer to Real Madrid is nothing short of alarming. He is not just a right-back—he is the creative heartbeat of the team, redefining the role with his passing range, vision, and leadership.

The club must act decisively. While financial constraints are always a consideration, Liverpool cannot afford to let a generational talent walk away. His reported demands of €400,000 per week may seem steep, but when compared to the wages offered elsewhere in Europe, particularly by Madrid and Premier League rivals, they are not unreasonable.

The leadership aspect is another key factor. With Van Dijk’s future uncertain beyond the next few seasons, Alexander-Arnold is the natural heir to the captaincy. The club should ensure he feels valued in that role, both financially and in terms of responsibility.

Madrid’s interest is not surprising. They have a track record of targeting world-class players, particularly those on free transfers. However, Liverpool have always prided themselves on keeping their best talent and maintaining a strong identity. Losing Alexander-Arnold would not only weaken the team but also send the wrong message about Liverpool’s ambitions.

The coming months will define how serious Liverpool are about competing at the top. If they want to build under Slot, keeping Alexander-Arnold must be the priority.