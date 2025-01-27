Report: Villa Retain Midfielder for Another Year as Transfer Interest Grows

Buendia’s Contract Extension: A Smart Move or Short-Term Fix?

Aston Villa have agreed to a one-year contract extension with Emiliano Buendia, ensuring the Argentine midfielder remains at the club beyond his previous June 2026 expiry. The decision, reported by The Athletic, comes amidst strong interest from clubs in Germany, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.

Buendia, 28, has endured a tough spell with injuries, limiting his impact since returning in September. However, his standout performance in Villa’s recent Champions League defeat at Monaco highlighted his quality. Bayer Leverkusen were among the clubs reportedly eyeing him as a replacement for the injured Martin Terrier, but Villa seem intent on keeping him for now.

“He has the option to leave but today we needed him,” said Villa manager Unai Emery. “He played fantastic with his quality, his mentality and commitment to the squad.”

Injury Comeback and Tactical Importance

Buendia’s return has been slow, but his Monaco display proved he still has much to offer. A creative force when fully fit, his technical ability complements Villa’s attacking ambitions. Emery’s decision to hand him a surprise start in the Champions League suggests a renewed faith in his abilities.

With Villa currently eighth in the Premier League and just four points off the top four, keeping a player of Buendia’s calibre could be crucial as they push for European qualification.

Transfer Interest and Future Plans

Interest from overseas clubs presents a dilemma. While Villa are not considering a permanent departure now, extending his contract also protects his market value. A strong second half of the season could either cement his place in Emery’s plans or increase his attractiveness to potential buyers.

West Ham United visit Villa Park on Sunday, offering another opportunity for Buendia to prove his worth.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant Villa Fans: This contract extension is a statement of faith in Buendia’s ability. Supporters will hope that with more game time, he can rediscover his best form and repay that trust with performances that justify his reported £30 million transfer fee.

Sceptical Observers: Given his injury struggles, some might question whether this is a prudent decision or simply an effort to maintain his transfer value. If interest from top European and Saudi clubs persists, Villa may yet face a difficult decision in the coming months.

Club Perspective: Unai Emery is clearly keeping his options open. If Buendia can replicate his Monaco performance in the Premier League, he may become a key figure in Villa’s push for Champions League football. If not, this extension ensures Villa are in a stronger position should a lucrative offer arise.