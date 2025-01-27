“Out of his depth” – Former spurs player slams Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham in Turmoil: Postecoglou Under Fire After Leicester Defeat

Tottenham’s struggles deepened after a 2-1 loss to Leicester City, leaving Ange Postecoglou’s position under intense scrutiny. The defeat, which extended Spurs’ winless streak in 2025, has led to growing calls for change, with former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara describing the performance as “disgraceful” and demanding an “inquest” into Postecoglou’s management.

Lacklustre Performance Against Leicester

The clash with Leicester was meant to be an opportunity for Tottenham to rediscover form. Leicester entered the game on the back of seven consecutive defeats and sitting near the foot of the Premier League table. Despite taking an early lead through Richarlison, Spurs failed to capitalise, conceding twice in the second half and leaving fans frustrated.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, O’Hara expressed his disappointment:

“This is unacceptable. The performance in the second half has been nowhere near good enough. Leicester’s keeper had nothing to do. It’s been a really, really bad performance.”

O’Hara’s scathing critique extended to Postecoglou’s game management, describing his tactics as “non-existent” after Spurs went behind.

Mounting Pressure on Postecoglou

Postecoglou’s reign is now under the microscope, with Spurs languishing in 15th place and having suffered 13 Premier League defeats this season. Despite injuries impacting the squad, many, including O’Hara, believe the Australian manager has failed to adapt:

“Ange Postecoglou is out of his depth. Man-management, in-game management, not good enough today… Miles off it, all of them.”

Criticism also focused on the club’s lack of discipline and defensive organisation. Postecoglou’s attacking philosophy, once lauded for its entertainment value, now faces backlash for leaving the team vulnerable.

O’Hara added:

“Spurs, every time they went forward, looked like Leicester could score. They’ve got no discipline, no desire to defend and keep the ball out of their net.”

Comparisons With Previous Managers

The dissatisfaction with Postecoglou has led to comparisons with former managers. Spurs have dismissed high-profile names like Mauricio Pochettino, José Mourinho, and Antonio Conte for less severe struggles. O’Hara questioned why Postecoglou seems to have been granted more leniency:

“Conte got the sack because they wanted to be in the Champions League. Spurs are 15th in the table.”

He continued:

“Any other manager… Pochettino, Conte, Mourinho, if they were 15th in the table as Spurs manager, they would be out the door.”

A Club in Crisis

Beyond the managerial issues, Tottenham’s broader situation is bleak. The transfer window has provided little relief, with just one new signing—a goalkeeper likely to serve as backup. O’Hara criticised the lack of ambition, saying:

“It’s the 26th of January and we’ve signed one player… Sign some players!”

Spurs fans are now left questioning whether the club’s current trajectory under Postecoglou can change without significant action.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Spurs fans, the situation is a mix of frustration and disbelief. Ange Postecoglou arrived with promises of attacking football and a fresh start, but the results have been far from acceptable. Sitting 15th in the league with 13 losses is uncharted territory for a club that once harboured Champions League ambitions.

Supporters expected Postecoglou to face challenges, particularly with injuries, but the lack of adaptability in his tactics has left many disillusioned. The insistence on a high-risk, attacking style without a contingency plan has made Spurs predictable and easy to exploit.

The January transfer window offered hope for reinforcements, but the lack of meaningful signings has compounded frustrations. The squad looks thin, uninspired, and unable to compete at the required level.

Fans are also asking why the club seems to accept mediocrity. Postecoglou’s tenure appears to have been given a longer leash than predecessors like Mourinho or Conte, despite the team’s alarming decline. With other clubs around them taking decisive action to avoid relegation, Spurs risk being left behind.

For many, the defeat to Leicester wasn’t just another loss; it was emblematic of deeper structural issues at Tottenham. Without urgent intervention—whether in the form of tactical changes, player acquisitions, or even a managerial replacement—the outlook for the season looks grim.